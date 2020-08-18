Carteret County Schools open with coronavirus restrictions in place

OCEAN — Temperature checks, social distancing and masks were the new ABCs seen in Carteret County public schools Monday for the opening day of the 2020-21 academic year.
Despite the many challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, administrators, teachers, students and parents were trying to take it all in stride and get on with the first day.
“It’s a little weird, but I’m just happy to be here and be at school,” Croatan High School freshman Victoria Haight said after having her temperature checked when she exited her family’s vehicle and prepared to enter the building.
Freshman Lola Fleming agreed.
“It really is kind of weird, but I’m glad to be able to see my friends again,” she said.
An estimated 8,000 students are expected to report this week on either a hybrid schedule of in-class and virtual learning or remote virtual learning. The school system has said about 30% of students have opted into remote-only learning. This week was primarily set aside for student and parent orientation, with the first full day of classes to begin Monday, Aug. 24.
Only a portion of students reported to schools Monday to abide by limited numbers for social distancing.
Under the attendance plan, students will alternate in-person days each week. Students, prekindergarten through grade 12, are assigned a cohort, A or B.
The two groups are alternating days on campus, and Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all students and a teacher planning and conference day.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said early reports Monday indicate the school year has gotten off to a good start despite the obstacles of COVID-19 restrictions.
“While it was a bit different at each school level, the dedication and professionalism of the teachers and staff was evident in their preparation for a first day like no other,” he said. “Even as instruction begins, this first week is also serving as an orientation week. Whether students are attending face-to-face or virtually, the school system faculty will continue to provide the high levels of academic rigor our community expects.
“I am so proud of the work our school system employees have done to prepare for this unique opening of school. I am equally impressed by the positive attitudes and eagerness of the students and family members I saw today,” he continued.
Each school appears to have its own unique variation on restrictions depending on the grade levels they serve. For example, CHS Principal Kay Zimarino said at her school, only half of the freshmen class attended Monday, with the other half attending Thursday. On Tuesday, half of students in grades 10-12 will attend, with the other half coming Friday. Wednesday will be an orientation time for remote learners.
At Bogue Sound Elementary, Principal Jenny Bell said no buses will run at her school this week because they are asking parents to bring their children in small groups to meet their teachers and attend orientations.
“We’ve asked parents to come in and meet with their child’s teachers so they can train them on what the school year will be like,” Ms. Bell said. “They will be able to ask the teachers questions right then and it allows the teachers to sit down with parents for the first day. This whole week is about orientation and training. Our first full day will be Monday, Aug. 24.”
At Broad Creek Middle School, Principal Sarah Weinhold said half of cohort A in grades 6-8 came for classes Monday, with the other half reporting Tuesday for orientation. Cohort B will also be divided into two groups to come for classes and orientation Thursday and Friday.
“Wednesday will be 100 percent virtual and those parents and students will pick up their items and attend orientation,” Ms. Weinhold said.
She added that about a third of the more than 700 students at her school were attending on the virtual-only plan.
Principals at all three schools said parents were still coming in Monday to register children or try to change attendance plans.
Parents dropping off students at CHS said they were nervous for their children, but felt school officials were doing all they could to protect the students.
Christina Kenyon, who has four children in the school system, including two at CHS, said, “I do not envy the position the teachers and staff are in. They are working hard to make this a good and safe school year for our kids. I think this is as good as we can get while still having some in person learning. I think if everyone will take a deep breath and figure out we are all in the same boat, we’ll piece it all together and move forward together and get through this.”
