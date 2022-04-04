CEDAR POINT —Repair and repaving of two streets in Cedar Point is expected take place today and Tuesday.
According to Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun, repair and repaving of Franklin Court is planned to begin Monday morning, weather permitting. Most of Franklin Court will be inaccessible for most of the day.
The work should be completed the same day and residents are advised to plan accordingly for any anticipated travel during construction. Vehicles may be parked along the Bell Street right-of-way for the duration of the work.
Repair and repaving of Mary Catherine Court is also scheduled to begin Monday. The contractor will plan to begin work on the pothole near the stop sign and conduct some repair work along the road edges Monday afternoon. Mary Catherine Court is anticipated to remain accessible on Monday.
Paving is then scheduled to begin Tuesday. Most of Mary Catherine Court will be inaccessible for most of the day on Tuesday. The paving work should be completed the same day and residents are advised to plan accordingly for any anticipated travel during construction. Vehicles may be parked along the Bell Street right-of-way for the duration of the work, but vehicle owners are advised to use caution and not block the road or driveways.
Cedar Point commissioners approved contracts for the town’s 2022 street repair program in January.
The contract for repaving the waterfront portion of Sunset Drive went to Thomas Simpson Construction of Morehead City for $40,170.
The contract for work on Sherwood Avenue, Mary Catherine Court (to include drainpipe repair), Tammy Page Court, Franklin Court and Jones Street went to Able Paving and Seal Coating of Jacksonville for $44,200, according to town manager David Rief.
Money for the work will come from the town’s state-shared gas tax fund. The distribution of the fund is based on a formula that uses the number of miles of road in the local government’s jurisdictions and population totals.
