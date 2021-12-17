NC Division of Marine Fisheries asks witnesses to report cold stun events

MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries wants to remind residents and visitors to Carteret County and beyond to report any cold-stunned spotted seatrout they may see in state coastal waters.
According to an announcement Dec. 3 from the DMF, during the winter, spotted seatrout move to relatively shallow creeks and rivers, where they can be vulnerable to cold stun events. Cold stun events have the potential to occur when there is a sudden drop in temperature or during prolonged periods of cold weather, making fish so sluggish they can be harvested by hand.
Many fish that are stunned die from the cold or fall prey to birds and other predators. Studies suggest cold stun events can have a significant negative impact on spotted seatrout populations.
No cold stun events have been reported so far this season, but if there are concerning weather conditions in the upcoming weeks, then a cold stun event could occur in coastal rivers and creeks.
Spotted seatrout cold stun event witnesses may report the events at any time to the N.C. Marine Patrol by calling 1-800-682-2632 or during regular business hours to the division spotted seatrout biologist, Tracey Bauer, by calling 252-808-8159 or by emailing Tracey.Bauer@ncdenr.gov.
The DMF asks witnesses reporting a spotted seatrout cold stun event to provide the specific location, date and time the cold stun was observed, along with your contact information.
Under the N.C. Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan, if a significant cold stun event occurs, the division will close all spotted seatrout harvest within a management area until the following spring.
Closing harvest allows fish that survive the cold stun event the chance to spawn in the spring before harvest reopens. Peak spotted seatrout spawning occurs from May to June.
Under N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission rules, the spotted seatrout season automatically closes in inland waters when it closes in adjacent coastal waters.
