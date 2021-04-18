News briefs: April 18 STAFF REPORTS Apr 18, 2021 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Planners cancel meeting The Newport Planning Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday has been canceled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Briefs News Briefs × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: No arrests made in Walmart bomb threatCarteret County secures new DSS directorEmerald Isle nourishment project headed toward erosion ‘hot spot’Schools to halt temperature checks; West Carteret to return to 5-day in-person instructionCape Carteret agrees to Bogue Sound land purchase, more money for Pettiford Creek kayak launchNewport police continue investigation into suspicious device left outside BojanglesCape Carteret board OKs site plan for new gas station along Highway 24Carteret County to cease COVID-19 vaccination clinics, citing decrease in demandDA sentences Morehead City man for trafficking drugs into county jailEmerald Isle cancels 2021 fireworks show, beach music festival Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedEDITORIAL: Abortion, the ultimate form of discrimination (54)Sheriff Buck signs on to letter to Biden about border situation (20)Newton launches campaign for US Senate (18)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Good for birds and people (15)EDITORIAL: Cooper’s budget proposal ignores pandemic’s impact (15)EDITORIAL: Government largesse, starving restaurants (14)Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton to announce 2022 run for US Senate (14)Atlantic Beach Town Council considers property tax rate increase (14)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The myths of transgenderism and gender neutrality (12)Sandy Paws Photo Contest from ShamPooches (11) Latest e-Edition News Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video
