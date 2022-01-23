BEAUFORT — Town public services staff and contracted engineers are recommending over $8 million in improvements to the town’s wastewater infrastructure over the next 10 years.
The town board of commissioners is scheduled to meet for an online work session via Zoom at 4 p.m. Monday. The work session’s agenda includes discussion and consideration of a proposed wastewater asset management plan. According to documents in the agenda packet, town staff recommends the board adopt a draft wastewater asset plan, which includes a 10-year capital improvements plan.
Rivers & Associates Inc. engineering firm prepared the draft plan. The plan recommends a suite of improvements to the town’s wastewater gravity mains, pump stations, force mains and manholes.
“As a general recommendation, the town of Beaufort should consider using and maintaining the asset inventories, mapping and criticality assessments developed by this project,” the plan reads. “These tools can be used to increase the efficiency of different operation, maintenance and repair programs and can help document changes to the system.”
The draft plan recommends replacing or rehabilitating seven lift stations and a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project. These projects would be spaced out from fiscal year 2023-24 through fiscal year 2031-32, for a total estimated cost of $8,436,000.69.
The plan recommendations also include the following:
· Continuing ongoing efforts to reduce infiltration and inflow problems in the town’s gravity mains.
· Completing various pump station improvement projects.
· Maintaining best operation and maintenance practices for critical force mains based on high flow and age.
· Dedicating annual funds for manhole replacement, rehabilitation or lining.
The Monday work session agenda also includes the following items:
· Consideration of appointing of a town representative to the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments.
· Consideration to authorize the conversion of the town’s part-time human resources director position to a full-time position.
· Consideration to appoint the town attorney.
· Consideration of approval to schedule an evidentiary hearing for the Monday, Feb. 14 regular board meeting for a special-use permit application for an accessory dwelling unit at 308 Ann St.
· Consideration of approval for town staff to accept a donated sculpture honoring the menhaden fishing industry for Topsail Park.
· Discussion of town officials returning to in-person meetings.
· Consideration of approval for a proposed town Mardi Gras event.
