NEWPORT — Town planners will discuss development ordinance amendments, including a draft unified development ordinance, at a special meeting at town hall.
Town planner J.P. Duncan announced Tuesday the Newport Planning Board will have a special meeting to discuss two proposed sets of ordinance amendments. Mr. Duncan said in the announcement these amendments are “mostly technical in nature and align the town’s ordinances with state statute.”
The board is also scheduled to discuss a draft UDO, a project Mr. Duncan told the News-Times has been in the works “for about the last six months.” However, he went on to say no major changes to the town’s development regulations are being proposed. He stressed the meeting will focus on the amendments being proposed for state statute compliance.
Mr. Duncan said in the meeting announcement the board has the option to carry one or both sets of amendments to the regular board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.
