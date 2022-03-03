Beach driving winding down in Emerald Isle; paid parking starts at accesses April 15

EMERALD ISLE — Spring is approaching, and in Emerald Isle that means the end of beach driving and the beginning of paid parking for visitors in the two major beach access lots.
Beach driving season continues through April, and permits are still available either online at emeraldisle-nc.org/beach-driving or in person at the police department at 7500 Emerald Drive.
However, town officials are reminding people there is a 10-day period around Easter when beach driving is not allowed because of the large numbers of visitors expected on the strand. This year, that means no beach driving will be allowed between April 15-24.
The final day of beach driving for this season will be Saturday, April 30, and the driving season will resume in September.
Those who apply for permits will receive an email or phone call when the permit is ready to pick up.
To get a permit, one must also watch a short educational video and take a brief quiz to demonstrate knowledge of the rules.
Paid parking will resume at the eastern and western regional access facilities Friday, April 15, and two free passes are available for Emerald Isle taxpayers.
In addition, handicapped persons, veterans who are 100% disabled and those who have Purple Heart awards are eligible for one free parking permit, as are Emerald Isle business owners.
Supporting documentation must be presented to get the passes.
Parking pass applications will be available online only through March. After that, they will also be available in person at the police department.
The permit decal must be for the current year and be permanently affixed to the driver’s side windshield. Improper placement of decals may result in paying the parking fee, confiscation or possible citation. Lost or confiscated permits will not be reissued.
Like last year – the first year the town engaged a private firm to manage parking at the eastern and western regional accesses – the fees will range from $2 to $4 depending on the time of the season. The maximum fee for parking all day in either of the lots will be $16.
Customers pay at kiosks in the lot or can pay with a mobile phone app, Passport Parking, available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Last year, at the start of paid parking management by the private company, there was some controversy – including over Memorial Day weekend when some customers were overcharged because of a software glitch in some kiosks – but in the end town officials said the system worked well and extended the one-year contract with NC Parking in January.
Paid parking in the lots will end Thursday, Sept. 15.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
