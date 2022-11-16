PELETIER — Peletier commissioners voted 3-1 Monday night to spend up to $600 experimenting with videotaping their meetings for public broadcast via a yet-to-be determined platform.
The board met for its monthly session in the town hall off Highway 58.
The idea has been bubbling during the board’s meetings for several months, as residents in and around the town have begun to play a more active role in discussions. Some have said they want videotape access to the sessions.
Monday night, Commissioner Dan Taylor said he didn’t see any reason for it and added that be believes it would be used for “political statements.”
But Commissioner Tim Quinn made a motion to “explore” the idea but because of others’ concerns, also vote later whether to proceed.
At this point, the idea is not to have meetings broadcast live, but placed on the town website for viewing later.
Governing bodies in many other towns in the county, plus the county commission, broadcast their meetings live, some on applications like GoToMeeting and others on Facebook. It’s a practice that began in earnest during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking to keep people safe by not having to attend meetings to voice opinions or keep up with issues.
At least one town, Cedar Point, broadcast its meetings live for more than a year, but eventually dropped the practice because commissioners wanted people to come to meetings.
Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers said during the meeting Monday night he wouldn’t want to broadcast meetings at all until “we get the kinks worked out.”
Quinn said the idea is to videotape a couple of meetings, then let commissioners view them.
Commissioner David Bragg seconded Quinn’s motion, and Walter Vison joined those two in the affirmative. Taylor voted against it. Commissioner Steven Overby was absent and excused.
Tuesday, Quinn said he still believes it’s a good idea and will work to begin the experiment as soon as possible.
He added that he understands the commissioners’ concerns about jumping into taping and broadcasting too quickly, and conceded that, “I don’t know if we’ll ever get there.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.