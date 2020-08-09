CCC board will meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Joslyn Hall. The agenda includes the swearing in of two trustees, Robin Comer, who was reappointed by the Carteret County Board of Education, and County Finance Officer Dee Meshaw, who was newly appointed by the board of commissioners.
The board of trustees is comprised of 12 members, with four appointed by three different governmental agencies: the school board, county commission and governor’s office. Trustees serve four-year terms.
Other agenda items include a labor study presentation, first reading of a free speech and public assembly policy and committee reports.
AB cancels planning board
The Atlantic Beach Planning Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has bene canceled due to lack of agenda items.
Consolidated board to meet
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom at
carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/82616088702?pwd=c3NLZjVnOFVCaGRHM3YrdDViYzJ0UT09.
The agenda will include a food and nutrition services update, animal ordinance update, board membership and recruitment discussion and County Health Department and Department of Social Services updates. Under the consent agenda, the board will consider a request to accept $6,402 in additional Women, Infants and Children funds and a request to accept a maternal health telehealth grant of between $5,000 and $7,500.
Cedar Point offers swim vouchers
Cedar Point is offering vouchers for swimming lessons to children who live town.
Each voucher pays $20 for one week of swimming lessons at the pool at Star Hill Golf Club. Visiting children are not eligible for vouchers.
To obtain a voucher, visit town hall on Sherwood Avenue and bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, utility bill or rental agreement.
For more information, call 252-393-7898.
Cape Carteret won’t pick up Isaias debris
The town of Cape Carteret will not pick up vegetative debris from Tropical Storm Isaias.
In a statement Wednesday, officials urged residents not to place any vegetative debris in the right-of-way, as the federal government will not reimburse the town for the expense of picking up the vegetation from this storm.
“As we are at the start of the peak time of an active hurricane season, it is important that we maintain financial stability to ensure that we can effectively respond to future storms,” the town added. “We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”
Planning commission slated to consider text amendments
The Carteret County Planning Commission will meet Monday evening to consider a slew of proposed text amendments to bring a variety of county ordinances into compliance with the new Chapter 160D of N.C. general statutes.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort.
The commission will review proposed changes to the Down East Conservation Ordinance; Electronic Gaming Operations Ordinance; Group Housing Ordinance; Manufactured Homes, Manufactured Home Parks and Recreational Vehicle Parks Ordinance; Solar Ordinance; Tall Structures Ordinance; and subdivision regulations.
Zoning board to meet Wednesday
The Carteret County Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to consider a variance request from Vertical Bridge Development LLC.
The board will meet in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort.
According to a meeting agenda, Vertical Bridge Development is requesting a variance from Article 4-6.3 of the Carteret County Tall Structures Ordinance to allow a new communication tower to encroach 111 feet past the maximum height of 199 feet, making the overall height of the proposed tower 310 feet.
The ZBA meets on an as-needed basis to hear variance requests and other zoning matters. Its last meeting was Sept. 11, 2019.
Indian Beach board to meet Wednesday
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. The meeting is open to the public, but state restrictions on public gatherings will be in effect.
Morehead City Council to meet
The Morehead City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
The meeting will also be broadcast live, with information on how to tune in electronically forthcoming. An agenda and other information relating to the council meeting will be available on the Morehead City website, moreheadcitync.org, ahead of the meeting Tuesday evening.
