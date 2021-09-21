RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways, in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights, is inviting small, historically disadvantaged businesses to learn more about contracting opportunities with the agency.
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, department staff will host a virtual event for NCDOT Division 2, which includes Carteret, Beaufort, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico and Pitt counties.
According to NCDOT, to date, more than 200 people representing more than 150 firms have participated in the events. NCDOT awards contracts for mowing, litter pickup, snow and ice removal, traffic control, painting, striping, road construction and other work.
The events are designed for people who own Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, or DBEs, which NCDOT considers small, woman-owned or minority-owned businesses. The department intends to host the outreach events in all 14 highway divisions this year.
NCDOT requests business owners RSVP if they would like to attend virtually. To RSVP for the Division 2 event, contact Mary Margaret Herring by email at mmherring@ncdot.gov or 252-775-6100.
