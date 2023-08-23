BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Public School System has named to new assistant principals for the 2023-24 school year.
Jake McAllister is the new assistant principal of West Carteret High School and Kalen Perry is the new assistant principal of Croatan High School.
McAllister, the newest assistant principal at WCHS, has 16 years of experience in public education and served on the administrative team at Croatan High School during the 2022-23 school year. Prior to serving in Carteret County Public Schools, McAllister served as a teacher and administrator in Johnston County. He is also a veteran of the armed forces and continues to serve as a United States Coast Guard Reserve Officer. He will replacing Dr. Heather Dietzler, who is retiring.
“It has been a tremendous pleasure working with the staff and students at Croatan High School for the 2022-2023 school year,” said McAllister. “I'm very excited to continue to serve the staff and students of Carteret County in the Patriot community this year. I look forward to the opportunities this school year brings at West Carteret as we continue to foster a great team and high academic success.”
Perry, named assistant principal for Croatan High School, replaces McAllister. Perry is a graduate of Croatan High School and has also served as a world history, civic literacy and government, American history, and AP government and politics teacher. She is currently pursuing a Master of School Administration degree from the UNC-Wilmington.
“As a product of Carteret County Public Schools, I am extremely grateful for all of the amazing teachers and administrators who enabled me to have the best K-12 experience,” said Perry. “I love this community and am also grateful for my time serving students in the classroom, and I believe we truly have the best students, staff and stakeholders! Now, I am excited to take on a new role that will enable me to serve students and work alongside staff to further the tradition of excellence that has been associated with Croatan High School since the opening of the school.”
McAllister and Perry have already begun working in their new positions.
