BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved a resolution in support of the county school board’s Feb. 7 resolution in support of allowing school systems across North Carolina flexibility to establish their own annual school calendars.
Commissioners acted during their monthly session in their meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county Facebook page.
Adoption of the resolution came as part of unanimous board approval of the consent agenda, a list of items that are considered non-controversial and can be approved by a single vote, without discussion.
Any commissioner can pull an item from the consent agenda for discussion.
The county commission’s resolution “encourages parents, students and other community members to contact their North Carolina legislators to advocate for a school calendar that aligns with the N.C. community colleges and the UNC system.”
The resolution also states that the school year “shall not start before Aug. 10…”
In 2004 the N.C. General Assembly established guidelines for the opening and closing schedule of traditional-year school calendars. In an effort to establish a standard summer break for students, the state’s calendar law mandates that schools cannot begin classes earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and the end date for classroom instruction no later than the Friday, closest to June 11.
It requires that students attend 185 days of in classroom instruction or 1,025 hours of instruction time. It also establishes the number of teacher workdays and leave days as well as identifying holidays.
The calendar law has created controversy since the General Assembly adopted it in 2004. The law outlines a mandatory start and end date for public schools as part of an effort to ensure a lengthy summer break that ends near Labor Day. Part of the catalyst was to ensure that local businesses were able to employ students during the busy summer tourist season.
The current law mandates that the school start date can be no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and the end date can be no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
School districts can apply for waivers to the law, but they must prove it creates hardship.
Carteret, like many school districts, prefers starting school earlier in August and getting out around Memorial Day, in part because of the impact on tourism season.
For 2022-23, the Carteret County Public School System had students report on Aug. 29, with the last day June 9.
Also on the consent agenda, the county board Monday night:
- Approved a contract with the N.C. Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund to receive $112,500 for maintenance dredging of the navigation channel in Salters Creek in Sea Level.
The county in November 2022 approved a memorandum of agreement with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) to facilitate the dredging.
The county has a NCWRC free public boating access facility in Salters Creek. It provides boaters access to Nelson Bay and eventually into Core Sound if vessels continue progressing southward.
The facility is at 200 Wildlife Ramp Road in Sea Level.
- Released $151,854 in reserve funds to help the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department pay for a badly needed new ambulance. The ambulance has already been ordered at a cost of about $287,000, with the remainder of the funds coming from WCFD reserves.
- Approved $131,800 for county animal shelter maintenance to maintain state compliance. The board also awarded a contract to Seegars Fence Company to build a new fence at the shelter.
