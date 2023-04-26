Erik Heden with the National Weather Service in Newport shows Newport Elementary School fifth-graders a weather balloon during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held April 25 in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
MOREHEAD CITY — Nearly 600 county fifth-graders attended a unique fair April 25 that was designed to steer students toward future careers.
Morehead City Police Capt. Tim Guthrie shows Harkers Island Elementary School fifth-graders a patrol boat April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Davis Harrison, an electronics engineer with the Fleet Readiness Center East at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, talks to Newport Elementary School fifth-grader Jackson Parish about careers April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
An employee with the NC Department of Transportation talks to county fifth-graders about DOT careers during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held April 25 in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A Carteret County fifth-grader checks out his strength at a Morehead City Fire and EMS emergency vehicle set up April 25 at the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
NC Highway Patrol Trooper Robert Melby has his photo taken with Smyrna Elementary School fifth-grader Zoe Powell during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held April 25 in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
County fifth-graders climb aboard a NC Marine Patrol boat April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A county fifth-grader climbs out of a Carteret County Sheriff’s Department vehicle April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. It was among nearly 40 vehicles representing various careers that were set up at the fair. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Newport Elementary School fifth-graders, from left, Destiny Hudson and Aleena Styron, wear linemen gloves and try their hand at various tasks at a Duke Energy exhibit set up April 25 at the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A county fifth-grader checks out a military vehicle April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
County fifth-graders check out a race car driven at the Carteret County Speedway during the county school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held April 25 in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Marcus Lindquist with the NC Department of Transportation shows off a state dump truck to county fifth-graders April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
County fifth-graders check out a NC Highway Patrol vehicle and equipment April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Marine Corps Police Officer Ambrose Scott demonstrates the use of handcuffs to Newport Elementary School fifth-graders April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
GALLERY: Fair steers students toward future careers
Morehead City Police Capt. Tim Guthrie shows Harkers Island Elementary School fifth-graders a patrol boat April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Davis Harrison, an electronics engineer with the Fleet Readiness Center East at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, talks to Newport Elementary School fifth-grader Jackson Parish about careers April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
An employee with the NC Department of Transportation talks to county fifth-graders about DOT careers during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held April 25 in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A Carteret County fifth-grader checks out his strength at a Morehead City Fire and EMS emergency vehicle set up April 25 at the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
NC Highway Patrol Trooper Robert Melby has his photo taken with Smyrna Elementary School fifth-grader Zoe Powell during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held April 25 in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
County fifth-graders climb aboard a NC Marine Patrol boat April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A county fifth-grader climbs out of a Carteret County Sheriff’s Department vehicle April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. It was among nearly 40 vehicles representing various careers that were set up at the fair. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Newport Elementary School fifth-graders, from left, Destiny Hudson and Aleena Styron, wear linemen gloves and try their hand at various tasks at a Duke Energy exhibit set up April 25 at the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A county fifth-grader checks out a military vehicle April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
County fifth-graders check out a race car driven at the Carteret County Speedway during the county school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held April 25 in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Marcus Lindquist with the NC Department of Transportation shows off a state dump truck to county fifth-graders April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
County fifth-graders check out a NC Highway Patrol vehicle and equipment April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Marine Corps Police Officer Ambrose Scott demonstrates the use of handcuffs to Newport Elementary School fifth-graders April 25 during the Carteret County school system’s Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair, held in the parking lot of the old Kmart building in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
The Carteret County Career and Technical Education program presented the second annual Steer Your Career Vehicle Fair in the parking lot of the old Kmart building.
From law enforcement and military vehicles to dump trucks, race cars and boats, students checked out nearly 40 vehicles connected to a plethora of careers.
“We want to start exposing students to career opportunities as early as possible, and this is a great way to do it,” Allison Dees, director of the CTE program for the school system, said. “We are trying to get students to think about all of the occupations tied to these vehicles.”
One of the most popular exhibits was a booth set up by the National Weather Service in Newport. Students got hands-on experiences with scientific instruments used to monitor the weather, including a weather balloon.
National Weather Service meteorologist Erik Heden said the NWS enjoys interacting with the community, especially students, during various events such as the vehicle fair.
“We’ve visited over 4,000 students so far this year in our service area. Your interests start early in life. I was interested in meteorology in elementary school. This is also a great way to expose students to careers that involve science and math.”
He added that the pubic is welcome to visit the NWS.
The school system, along with the various exhibitors, appeared successful in driving home the point about job opportunities.
Bogue Sound Elementary School fifth-grader Brady Houghton said his favorite vehicle was the Fleet Readiness Center East FabLab from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
“I think I want to be an aerospace engineer, so I loved it,” he said.
Bogue Sound Elementary fifth-grader Lyddie Smith, on the other hand, said she enjoyed the vehicles associated with the medical profession.
“I like the medical ones because I want to be a doctor,” she said.
Harkers Island fifth-grader Beau Rivenbark said he enjoyed checking out the vast variety of vehicles, too.
“My favorites are probably the boats,” he said.
Bogue Sound Elementary fifth-grade teacher Emily Ladd said she appreciated being able to expose her students to careers in such a unique way.
“I’m so excited. They’re seeing the possibilities that are out there. The students are asking great questions,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.