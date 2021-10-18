CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has released the name and image of a 27-year-old woman who is presumed lost at sea after her boat capsized in Ocracoke Inlet between Portsmouth and Ocracoke Island.
According to a release, Savannah Jane Grant was boating with two other subjects when the canoe they were in capsized in bad weather Oct. 9. The other subjects were subsequently located and rescued by the U.S Coast Guard and National Park Service officials, but Ms. Grant remains missing.
The Coast Guard suspended its search late Oct. 11. According to CCSO officials, there is no active search for Ms. Grant at this time.
Ms. Grant is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair that’s currently dyed purple. She has been entered by the CCSO into the national database for missing persons.
Anyone with information that could help officials find her is asked to contact detective Sgt. Greg Mason by calling the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911.
