CARTERET COUNTY — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested a Carteret County man Monday on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.
The suspect, Lester David Gillberg, 31, of Newport, is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Detectives arrested Mr. Gillberg as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (CAC) investigation. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office ICAC Unit began the investigation after discovering the suspect possessed files of child sexual abuse material. Detectives took Mr. Gillberg into custody, and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized as evidence.
Mr. Gillberg is currently in the Carteret County jail under a $500,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was Tuesday morning.
To report child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, call 1-800-THE-LOST or online at cybertipline.org.
