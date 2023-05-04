EMERALD ISLE — From businesses to the family, more than 30 people gathered to pray for areas of national concern Thursday at Encounter61 Church.
They were among many in the county and nation who joined for the annual observance of National Day of Prayer, which dates back to a federal law that established the day in 1952.
A second, larger gathering was scheduled to take place Thursday evening at the Carteret County Speedway in Peletier.
Plus, other residents joined Thursday morning at the Veterans Memorial at Cedar Point Town Hall and at noon at the Swansboro Soccer Complex.
The theme for this year was “Pray fervently in righteousness and avail much,” based on the Bible verse James 5:16.
Those attending the prayer rally at noon in the church’s parking lot agreed prayer was needed for the nation.
“Our nation is in bad shape. We need prayer that God will renew the hearts of the people to do the right things,” Jo Ann Boyd West of Emerald Isle said. “I’m here because I love my church and I love my nation.”
Victor Braggiotti of Cedar Point, too, said he was concerned for the nation.
“Our nation needs a lot of prayer,” he said. “Things are not as they should be.”
Pastor Joe Strouse of Encounter61 Church reiterated the need for prayer at the beginning of the gathering.
“Prayer is one of the most important things we do in our lives,” he said. “We should be doing this everyday for our nation.”
During rallies across America, prayers were offered for seven areas of national influence: government, family, media, business, church, military and education, as is requested by the National Day of Prayer Task Force, a nonprofit organization that organizes prayer events each year.
Eli Patino, owner of Sweet Spot in Emerald Isle, prayed for small businesses that they would be “of service to their communities and customers.” He also asked that businesses would “be impacted by the Spirit of God.”
Kristina Bawcum, director of Chapel by the Sea Preschool in Emerald Isle, prayed for education, asking that “teachers will lead children in the right way” and that students would be “leaders and not followers.”
Jacob Watson interceded for media, asking that “all their gifts and skills would be used for the glory of God.” He further asked that media be used to bring unity and not division.
Alan Roman, who prayed for the nation’s government, asked God “to heal our land,” and interceded for the country’s leaders.
“Give us righteous leaders,” Roman said, reading a prayer that was written by his wife Trish.
Annita Best, retired from the military, prayed for the nation’s military.
“Keep them safe and keep them from harm’s way,” Best said, also praying for military members’ families.
Robert Kornegay, associate pastor of Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea, prayed for families.
He asked that “families will be a place where they (children) learn to honor their parents.” He further prayed that families would be a place where youth learn to follow God.
Strouse prayed for churches, asking that God would bring unity so they can impact their communities and nation.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed this year’s Presidential Proclamation officially recognizing May 4 as National Day of Prayer.
Since the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, the call to prayer has continued throughout the country’s history. In 1952 President Harry S. Truman signed a National Day of Prayer declaration into law as an annual event. In 1988 the law was amended by President Ronald Reagan to permanently set the day as the first Thursday in May.
