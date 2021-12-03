Commissioners rezone Highway 24, Broad Creek Loop Road property in support of planned boat storage facility

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners agreed to rezone a property near the intersection of Highway 24 and Broad Creek Loop Road that the owner intends to turn into a boat storage facility, plans commissioners seemed supportive of as development marches on along the increasingly populated corridor.
The board held a public hearing on the rezoning request during its meeting Nov. 15 at the administration complex in Beaufort. Despite several people showing up to a County Planning Commission meeting Oct. 11 to express opposition over the proposal, the only person who spoke Nov. 15 was the applicant and property owner, Frank Brazda.
The request involved 10.24-acre piece of land near the eastern Highway 24/Broad Creek Loop Road intersection that had previously been zoned for single-family residential use. With the rezoning approved, the land is now under the B-1A, general business use classification, which allows development of a boat storage facility, among other permissible uses.
Mr. Brazda owns Brazda Marine, a boat sales and service business located at 2645 Highway 24, near the rezoned property in question. He said he has been wanting to expand the business due to increased demand for covered boat and RV storage, especially in the rapidly growing western end of the county.
“I’m fortunate enough and blessed that business is thriving and doing very well,” he said Nov. 15. “...Over the nine years of being at this location, I have just been busting at the seams from a business standpoint from sales, service and storage... I feel like it would complement what’s already going on in the neighborhood.”
Mr. Brazda said he intends to build the business in phases, starting with around 20 storage units and eventually offering up to 80 in order to keep the development low density.
After closing the public hearing, several board members expressed support for Mr. Brazda’s proposal. Commissioner Mark Mansfield said he felt it fit in with the growth patterns of the surrounding area and would offer a needed service to residents.
“I think it’s something that’s obviously...much needed,” he said.
However, Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh, who was not present for the Nov. 15 commissioners’ meeting, spoke in opposition to the request during the planning commission’s meeting in October. He said at the time he was not in favor of the proposal because he believed boat storage facilities can become eyesores and do not add to economic well-being of a community.
Despite some written opposition, as well, the board voted 6-0 to approve the rezoning request.
In other business at the November meeting, commissioners accepted several offers to purchase county-owned land acquired by tax foreclosure. The board accepted the following offers:
- 250 Nelson Neck Road, Sea Level, $6,800 offer from Harry Taylor Jr.
- 406-412 Pelican Harbor Road, Straits, lots 36, 37, 38 and 39, $12,000 offer from Emily Nelson.
- 143 Village Drive, South River, lot 39, section F of Sportsman’s Village, $3,750 offer from Josh Speiss.
- 146 Oak Lane, Williston, $2,828.45 offer from Debbie Gillikin.
- Lot 14 on Sowers Drive, Beaufort, $2,050 offer from Tim Nichols.
- 118 Tradewinds Road, Sea Gate, lot 24, block P, section I, $3,534.64 from Codjo Cossou.
The board of commissioners also adopted the consent agenda for the Nov. 15 meeting, which included the following items:
- Approved the Oct. 16 regular meeting minutes.
- Accepted tax releases and refunds and the tax collector’s report.
- Approved contracts with engineering firm Moffat & Nichol for the County Shore Protection Office.
- Approved budget amendment for the tax department to roll forward funds for the 2024 tax revaluation project in the amount of $88,000.
- Approved capital funds budget amendment to roll forward unspent funds for Carteret Community College in the amount of $199,900.
- Approved school capital allocation budget amendment to recategorize, as required by state statute, technology and other capital funding in the amount of $627,455.
- Approved project ordinance amendment appropriating school bond projects through calendar year 2022 in the amount of $12,850,000.
- Approved award of contract for the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office window replacement to Owens Construction for $37,161.78.
- Appointed Lori Roberson Turner as interim clerk to the board of commissioners.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
