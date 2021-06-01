PINE KNOLL SHORES — Officials may adopt next fiscal year’s budget at the Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners’ meeting Wednesday, June 9.
The board met for a budget meeting May 26 in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle, as well as online via GoToMeeting. During the meeting, town manager Brian Kramer delivered the budget message for fiscal 2021-22.
The board unanimously scheduled a public hearing for the June 9 board meeting and may take action to adopt the budget at that time.
“This year the most significant (capital) items are in the water enterprise fund,” Mr. Kramer said. “We have no recommended changes to the tax rates.”
The proposed budget maintains the existing ad valorem property tax rate of 20.7 cents per $100 of assessed property value. It also holds the municipal service district tax rates of 5.5 cents for oceanfront lots and 1.5 cents for non-oceanfront lots, as well as the existing water service fees.
The draft budget includes a $1,225,000 water enterprise fund, which includes replacing the water main along a section of Highway 58 from Willow Road to Atlantic Beach/Pine Knoll Shores town limits. Mr. Kramer said the project is “the most significant water main replacement (in town) in 14 years.”
However, it’s not the only significant project in the proposed budget. Mr. Kramer said the proposed $4.3 million general fund revenues include repaving Beechwood Drive.
Other projects in the fund include the continued rotation of police vehicles and purchasing a side-by-side, four-wheel vehicle for the fire/EMS department for rescue services.
Additional funding may come later in the fiscal year, which begins Thursday, July 1. According to Mr. Kramer, staff anticipates several million in additional Federal Emergency Management Agency funds, but are awaiting approval. Town officials have submitted applications to FEMA for $3.2 million in excess funds from the last beach nourishment project. If granted, the money will be used for FEMA-approved capital projects.
“We’re expecting to receive that in fiscal 2021-22,” Mr. Kramer said, “but as of this morning, we haven’t received confirmation.”
A copy of the budget is online at townofpks.com and in town hall.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
