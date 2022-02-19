Newport officials look to update town’s strategic plan with eyes toward facility improvements, preparing for I-42

NEWPORT — Newport officials are looking to update the town’s strategic plan, which hasn’t been changed since at least 2013.
The town council and department heads met for a strategic planning meeting Tuesday in the town hall boardroom. During the meeting, town manager Bryan Chadwick proposed creating an updated strategic plan for the town, which the council seemed in favor of doing. Strategic plans set long-term goals for the development and growth of a municipality, including infrastructure and facility improvements.
“The last strategic plan we did was in 2012 to 2013,” Mr. Chadwick said. “You (the council) have met some of the goals you set in the original plan. Usually a strategic plan is a living document that’s updated.”
The council will revisit the proposed plan update at its day-long budget meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, March 22 at Fort Benjamin Park.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council discussed the matters it wants to address in an updated strategic plan. Councilman David Heath said they should look at the town’s long-term needs to make sure they can continue to function and provide municipal services, including necessary facility improvements and their estimated costs.
“I’d try to avoid being surprised down the road by what things are going to cost,” he said. “We’ve talked for a number of years about the need to improve our facilities. We need to map out what we’re going to do and how.”
Mr. Heath went on to say that the incoming Interstate 42 extension will also play a factor in planning for the near future.
“I’m looking to address the needs of this town over the next five years,” he said. “We’re going to have to prioritize what we do and map it out.”
More specific projects the council showed interest in planning include scheduling and budgeting for vehicle replacements and initiating the long-discussed town bike and pedestrian plan. Councilman Mark Eadie said he’s seen records dating 20 years back of previous councils discussing plans to extend bike and pedestrian infrastructure to connect Fort Benjamin Park on East Chatham Street with Newport schools. However, none of these records include cost estimates for such a project.
“We can’t satisfy this long-term desire if we don’t know what it will cost,” Mr. Eadie said. “We need to identify the cost of these projects so we can plan.”
Another long-discussed project for Newport officials is upgrading and expanding the town’s water treatment plant. Councilman Danny Fornes brought up this project at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We’ve got an ancient water monitoring system,” he said. “As we grow, we’re probably going to need another water tower or two.”
Carteret County Economic Development Director Michele Querry was present at Tuesday’s meeting. She said while it’s difficult to anticipate municipal growth, her department has noticed people coming to the county in recent years.
“You may want to consider a market survey,” she said, “as well as asking your existing businesses what they would like to see (from town officials).”
Mayor Dennis Barber said the council needs to decide what sort of development they want to support and encourage over the next few years.
“I have a feeling 2025 may be a starting point,” he said. “It (the I-42 extension) is moving quickly. We need to think about the businesses and the people we have in town.”
