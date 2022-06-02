MOREHEAD CITY — Volunteers from Carteret Community College and the community joined with the N.C. Coastal Federation to plant marsh grass May 23-24 along the shoreline of CCC’s western campus.
The marsh grass planting is part of a living shoreline project that began in 2020 to stabilize the campus’ shoreline after it took hard hits from Hurricane Florence in 2018 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
As part of a partnership between CCC and the N.C. Coastal Federation, a variety of living shoreline approaches were installed along a 1,250-foot section to demonstrate environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional shoreline stabilization methods.
“The grasses help hold the soil in place and prevent shoreline erosion,” Rachel Bisesi, education coordinator with the N.C. Coastal Federation, said. “The project protects the infrastructure of the community college.”
The project was funded through grants from the Golden LEAF Foundation, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Emergency Coastal Resilience Fund, the Federal Emergency Management Act and the N.C. Community College System.
The shoreline project, built in 2020 and 2021, consists of granite sill sections with gaps for fish passage and water circulation. Workers removed previously existing riprap from the shoreline slope in preparation for the project. The area was graded and replaced with articulated concrete blocks to soften and vegetate the slope.
Volunteers installed fill inside and on top of the holes of the concrete blocks and hydroseeded the soil. Salt marsh grass plugs were then installed within the holes at the proper elevation.
Volunteers originally planted 22,830 plugs of smooth cordgrass, Spartina alterniflora, and 3,000 plugs of saltmeadow cordgrass, Spartina patens, in the area landward of the sill.
Ms. Bisesi said marsh grass planted May 23-24 will replace some that was lost during recent coastal storms. Volunteers planted about 8,900 marsh grass plugs during the May planting.
CCC Plant Operations Director Steve Sparks said he’s grateful for the partnership with the N.C. Coastal Federation on the project.
“It means a lot to the college. It will help our shoreline remain viable for many years to come,” he said. “And, having the community come out to help is a big plus for the college and we appreciate it. We plan to continue our partnership with the Coastal Federation. It works in well with our programs here at the college.”
Arendell Engineers designed the living shoreline, which was constructed by T.A. Loving Company.
As well as restoring the shoreline, one pier and two observation decks are being installed.
Estimated cost of the project is $1.7 million.
