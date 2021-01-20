Authorities arrest 3 on meth trafficking charges

BEAUFORT — Authorities with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people on a series of narcotics-related charges after they allegedly distributed methamphetamine in and around eastern North Carolina.
According to a release sent by the CCSO Wednesday, narcotics detectives with the sheriff’s office, Jacksonville Police Department and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation the evening of Jan. 14 into the trafficking of crystal methamphetamine.
At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives took Lee Quinn Graham, 30, of Jacksonville; Jamie Devon Fox, 27, of Fayetteville; and Hannah Jane Stewart, 20, of Jacksonville, into custody at a parking lot near the intersection of Cedar Point Boulevard and Masonic Avenue in Cedar Point.
According to law enforcement officials, a subsequent search of the suspects and their vehicle allegedly produced Oxycodone, MDMA (ecstasy) and two semi-automatic handguns.
Mr. Graham, Mr. Fox and Ms. Stewart each face three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Mr. Graham and Mr. Fox, both convicted felons, also face weapons counts for possession of a firearm by a felon.
All three individuals were placed in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort. Mr. Graham and Mr. Fox are under a $1.5 million both each and Ms. Stewart is under a $500,000 bond.
