Mayor Pro Tem David Heath, center, surrounded by town council, Mark Eadie, left, Rhonda Shinn, Danny Fornes, Jeanie Benedict and Mayor Dennis Barber, stunned council chambers at Thursday's regular meeting by stepping down and announcing he is leaving Newport to move to the Raleigh area. Heath grew up in Newport and if he had stayed until December to finish this term, he would have served on the town council for 16 years. (Josie Mullins photo)