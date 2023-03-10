NEWPORT – Newport’s native son, Mayor Pro Tem David Heath, stunned a full council chamber Thursday night when he announced he would be leaving Newport and stepping down from council immediately. Heath grew up in Newport and has served on the town council for over 15 years. He said this has been a very hard decision for him and has been in the making for over a year.
“It has been a privilege for me to serve on this council, but it is time that I be near my family,” he said. “This is the right decision for me at this time, and with budget decisions to be made, someone needs to be in my seat, so I am leaving before my term expires in December.”
Each council member thanked Heath for his service to the town and his many years of dedication to the citizens of Newport, the county and Cherry Point. Mayor Dennis Barber applauded Heath for his 10 years of service with Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow.
“You saved us and the base from the windmill project slated out on Mill Creek Road that was in the direct flight path of Cherry Point,” Barber said. “You were there every step and made sure the right people and organizations knew what was happening.”
Heath said he is moving to the Raleigh area and has sold his Newport home to a family member.
“There are new improvements to the town on the horizon, and I can’t wait to see them when I return periodically,” he said. “There are great people here that I have served with, and I appreciate all the efforts they have contributed to the town, and I know I leave it in good hands.”
Mayor Barber could not resist an opportunity to joke with Heath about his N.C. State red pickup truck.
“I will miss seeing that truck, and I think you need to just park it at the museum,” Barber ribbed.
In other council news, the town hired a new planning director, John Nevel. He was raised in Rocky Mount and served in the U.S. Army for four and half years. He and his wife have lived in Pueblo West, Colo. for the last 10 years where he was the community and economic development director.
“We were caring for my mother-in-law, and when she passed away last year, we moved back here,” he told those in attendance. “I have about 15 years of management services, and it’s a privilege to be here.”
The council unanimously voted to approve the professional services contract with Arendell Engineering Sidewalk Improvements. The cost for its services will be $26,008 to begin the process for the sidewalk project. This money will come out of the $250,000 grant the town received from the state back in 2021. This project will begin with a 502-foot segment from 128 East Chatham St. to Westfield Road. The second segment, 640 feet, will run from 113 Roberts Road to 500 East Chatham St., which is right at Newport Middle School.
Onslow Paving and Grading was awarded the bid contract for street repairs at a price tag of $142,100. The streets slated for repair are Main and East Chatham, South Park Lane and Johnson Street from Chatham to Thompson Drive. Town Manager William Shanahan asked the council to consider adding money to this bid to also fix West Railroad Boulevard from South Lakeview to North Lakeview. He said the money could come from the power reserve fund and would top the entire project out at around $164,600.
Shanahan reminded citizens that Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers he will hold his third citizens roundtable. He is going to have the clerk and finance director on hand to talk about taxes, how they are collected, what happens if you don’t pay them and the budget process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.