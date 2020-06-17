Storm drenches Cape Carteret, Emerald Isle, causes localized flooding

CAPE CARTERET — A slow-moving, strong thunderstorm with frequent lightning dumped 3 to 5 inches of rain into already saturated ground in western Carteret CountyTuesday night, deluging yards and streets in portions of Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle.
Emerald Isle had to activate pumps, and Cape Carteret officials were left pondering solutions.
“It’s bad,” said Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker, who was out early Wednesday walking the affected neighborhoods, particularly in Old Cape Carteret on the southwest side of town. The Star Hill subdivision on the northeast side was also hit hard.
“I think it was more rain in a short amount of time than we had even during Hurricane Florence,” the mayor added. “I have a pond in my yard I need to stock with fish.”
Mayor Baker said he knew of no residents who got water inside their homes, but at least one, on Loma Linda Drive just west of its intersection with Neptune Drive, had water in the garage.
“They had their own pump and they were out pumping, but we need a plan,” Mayor Baker said. “The problem is, we can dig all the ditches we want to, but that water has to go somewhere,” and the N.C. Division of Coastal Management isn’t going to allowit to go straight to Bogue Sound or creeks.
“A couple billion dollars ought to fix it,” he quipped.
The mayor said a neighbor on Yaupon Drive told him she got 4.5 inches in her rain gauge in three hours Tuesday night and a total of 16 inches in the last three weeks.
According to the National Weather Service office in Newport, the official rainfall total in Cape Carteret in the 24 hours that included the storm was 3.83 inches.
In Emerald Isle, Town Manager Matt Zapp said several inches fell during the storm and officials activated pumps and quickly deployed a large rental pump “to move water from blocked roadways and critical infrastructure.”
The biggest problems, he said, were in the low-lying Coast Guard Road corridor.
“There are places along Coast Guard Road and other low-lying areas that have post-hurricane (level) flooding,” he said. “All town-owned pumps are operating at full capacity.”
Mayor Eddie Barber was out, driving down Coast Guard Road near the Spinnaker’s Reach subdivision, and said he was surprised at how much rain fell in such a short amount of time and shocked at how bad the flooding was early Wednesday morning.
Back in Cape Carteret, Mayor Baker said he was particularly concerned about parents who might let their children play in the water and problems that might occur if the area gets a hurricane or tropical storm anytime soon.
“You know septic tanks are covered and flooded, so that’s not good,” he said. “Nobody should be in this water. And if we do get a tropical storm anytime soon, the groundwater table is so saturated that if we get more rain and wind, trees are going to be falling. I lost every live oak in my yard during Florence.”
The problems in Cape Carteret, he added, were in low-lying areas along the sound and the creeks. They often flood, he said, “and that’s one of the costs of living in an area that’s just barely above sea level. But I think it’s getting worse.”
The town’s roads and ditches were mostly put in decades ago and not designed to handle what seems to be happening now, he noted.
“I don’t know what the answer is,” he said.
Mayor Baker said one resident had suggested Cape Carteret invest in some pumps. But “that’s reactive, after the fact.”
Elsewhere in the area, Cedar Point Mayor Scott Hatsell reported some ponding in flood-prone areas, but a tour of town Wednesday morning didn’t reveal anything as problematic as in Cape Carteret or Emerald Isle.
