Beaufort boards will forge ahead with Zoom while awaiting tech upfit for train depot

Beaufort town manager John Day, full screen, addresses the town’s board of commissioners during a work session held Monday via Zoom. The town’s governing and volunteer boards will continue to meet virtually for the time being while officials await delivery and installation of hybrid meeting technology for the train depot on Broad Street. Pictured listening, from top left, are Mayor Rett Newton, Commissioner Charles McDonald’s screen icon, Commissioner John Hagle and Commissioner Ann Carter. (Jackie Starkey screenshot)