MOREHEAD CITY — Feet hit the pavement Saturday to raise funds for the American Cancer Society during Relay for Life in the parking lot of Carteret Community College.
“We have come together as a community for the same reason: to lead the fight for a world without cancer,” Relay for Life organizer and cancer survivor Karen Fletcher said to open the event. “While each of us has a unique reason for being here, we all have something very much in common — we want to make a difference in the fight against cancer.”
She added that Relay for Life is much more than about walking. It’s a festival and celebration of life.
“Our goal is to have fun while raising money,” she said. “The funds that are raised are so important to continue the necessary research that results in lifesaving clinical trials and cures. These funds also support local programs that help assist cancer patients while they fight their cancer battle.”
Fletcher thanked sponsors and all those who played a part in raising funds by walking laps around the college’s front parking lot.
Although the official amount raised Saturday was not yet available, as of Monday morning, the event had raised more than $50,000 for cancer research. Fletcher said more funds would continue to come in and donations are always welcome.
For many participants, Relay for Life is a way to fight back against the disease that has impacted them personally.
Cancer survivor Robert Russell shared a testimony of his grueling battle with throat cancer during a brief ceremony. He further encouraged those still battling to never give up.
“When you go through the fight, you’ve got to dig deep,” he said. “Listen to the doctors. Listen to your family. Listen to the preacher. Eight years later (since he was diagnosed with cancer), I’m here with you guys. I’m cancer free. Just fight. Fight as hard as you can.”
At age 52, Russell was diagnosed by Duke Oncology-Surgical oncologists with advanced stage human papilloma virus (HPV) associated with squamous cell carcinoma of the pharynx. After seven weeks of intensive radiation and 35 chemotherapy treatments, the cancer survivor won his battle.
Russell was among several cancer survivors who joined for an honorary lap that is designated for them. Volunteers and family members cheered survivors on as they made the first lap.
“That was great,” Russell said following the survivor lap. “There’s nothing like it. We need more survivors.”
Luminaries, containing the names of cancer survivors or those who have died from the disease, outlined the walking track. Luminaria Chairperson Debra Washington encourages participants to take a silent lap and reflect on how cancer has impacted them.
She further said the luminaries represent hope.
“We Light Up the Fight to honor a loved one,” she said. “Each luminaria represents a treasured relationship. They represent people with a name and a story to tell. They are our loved ones, a mother, a father, a sister, a brother, a son, a daughter and a friend. We love the people these luminarias represent, and we celebrate them. We remember them, and with our monetary donations, we fight back against the disease for them.”
Washington further recognized survivors, caregivers, family members, friends and participants. To survivors, she said, “We honor you. Your noble struggle against cancer, your spirit to prevail and the hope you give us. We honor you tonight with the light that shines from within you. We celebrate the survivors who have fought the fight with victory. They stand tall together with us in the fight against cancer.”
During the day, people hiked around the college parking lot, accompanied by lively music provided by a DJ. There was also food, vendors and games.
Breast cancer survivor Alma Garner of Morehead City said she’s been participating in Relay for Life for many years.
“I’ve come every year since 2000. I came first as a caregiver because my sister had cancer. Since 2015, I’ve come as a survivor. I’m very thankful to be alive,” she said. “You just feel good because you’re able to walk. You’re thankful for every step you can take.”
Those still wanting to donate toward Relay for Life can go to relayforlife.org/ccnc and click on the donate button.
