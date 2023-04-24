ATLANTIC BEACH - The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) hosted a Military Family Fishing Day on Saturday, April 22 at the Oceanana Pier in Atlantic Beach.
The event was a huge success, with 30 families and 122 people in attendance.
The Military Family Fishing Day provided an opportunity for military families to spend a fun-filled day at the beach, enjoying fishing, games, and lunch from the Pier House Restaurant.
In addition to fishing, the event featured kite flying, games on the beach and the chance for children to win first-fish prizes. Three lucky people were awarded prizes for catching the first fish of the day for their age group. Winners included Ryan Buhl, 4; Rilee, 10; and Lilliana Zapata, 18.
According to Taylor McCune, Marketing and Program Development Manager for the chamber, this was the second year the MAC held Family Fishing Day. Last year, the volunteer committee hosted 20 families.
"We are thrilled with the turnout for the Military Family Fishing Day and grateful for the support of our local sponsors and volunteers," said Lori Tulloch, Chair of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee. "It was a wonderful opportunity for military families to spend time together, relax and enjoy the beauty of the Crystal Coast."
The event was made possible by the generous support of several local sponsors, including Big Rock Sports, Calcutta Outdoors, Oceanana Pier and Restaurant, Chasin' Tails Outdoors and Kites Unlimited & Bird Stuff, Etc., and many volunteers.
“The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee is committed to supporting military personnel and their families by providing them opportunities to connect with and enjoy the local community, McCune said in a press release. “The success of the Military Family Fishing Day is a testament to the strong bonds that exist between the military and civilian communities in Carteret County.”
First Fish Prize Winners
Ryan Buhl, age 4; Under 6 winner; Marine Corps family
Rilee, age 10; Ages 6-10 winner; Marine Corps family
Lilliana Zapata; age 18; Ages 11 + winner; Marine Corps family
Others
Noah Click, age 7, caught his first fish ever at MAC Family Fun Day.
In addition to Family Fishing Day, the MAC hosts Military Fun Day at the Cape, the quarterly John C. Beitz Service Person of the Quarter Awards, and Cookies for the Troops.
The committee is supported year round by its MAC Star Sponsors, including Rotary Club of Morehead City-Lookout, Big Rock Sports / Calcutta Outdoors, Amos Mosquito’s Restaurant & Bar, Bluewater Real Estate – Darcy Wine, Duke Energy, Frank Door Company and many more.
For more information about the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee and upcoming events, please visit nccoastchamber.com
