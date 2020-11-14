PELETIER — A section of a Carteret County highway is scheduled to close next week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replace a storm drainage pipe.
Highway 58 will close near Bucks Corner Road from 7:30 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Friday. There will be two detours, one of which will be prohibited to tractor-trailers.
The vehicle-only detour will use Bucks Corner Road and Whitehouse Fork Road.
The tractor-trailer and long-wheel-based vehicle detour will follow Highway 17, Belgrade-Swansboro Road and Highway 24.
Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute throughout the week and use caution when traveling around the work zone.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
