CARTERET COUNTY – Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Carteret County government is pleased to announce the newly renovated West Beaufort Boat Access is now open.
The boat access, on Town Creek Drive in Beaufort, has been temporarily closed for the past two weeks for repairs and improvements to enhance the overall user experience. The project involved the replacement of the existing finger piers and installation of an aluminum floating dock system to better withstand storms and rising tides.
“We’re excited to welcome back boaters to the newly renovated West Beaufort Boat Access,” said Eugene Foxworth, assistant county manager for Carteret County. “The upgrades were necessary to ensure the safety of all users, and we’re thrilled with the outcome.”
Other improvements included upgrades to the accessible pathways, signage, fencing, kayak launch and repairs to the existing seawall. Parking facilities also were improved to allow for a more controlled traffic flow, and new lightning was added to increase safety and security. The parking lot includes 32 spaces for vehicles and trailers and 10 spaces for single cars.
West Beaufort Boat Access is a popular destination for recreational boaters, anglers and kayakers, and the reopening is sure to be a welcome announcement for those who have been waiting to return to the water.
“We are aware of how important the West Beaufort Boat Access is to the community, and we appreciate everyone’s patience during the renovation process,” added Foxworth. “We’re confident boaters will appreciate and enjoy these improvements and we look forward to seeing everyone on the water this season.”
Carteret County reminds all users to exercise caution and follow all posted regulations while using the boat access. Boaters are also reminded to ensure that their vessels are properly equipped and registered before launching.
