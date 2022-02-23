Indian Beach may need property tax rate hike to fund proposed capital projects

INDIAN BEACH — Indian Beach officials are looking at a list of long- and short-term projects that, altogether, would require a 4-cent ad valorem property tax rate increase to fund.
The town board of commissioners met for its annual planning retreat Monday morning at the Summer Winds condominium complex. The board received reports from town department heads on proposed capital projects and program changes the board may consider pursuing over the next several years.
Town manager Tim White said that if the board were to pursue all the proposed projects, as well as provide a cost-of-living adjustment for town staff, the property tax rate would have to go up by 4 cents per $100 of assessed property value. The proposed projects include renovating and remodeling the Indian Beach fire station, repairing and adding a water softener to the town hall water system and replacing personnel equipment in all three departments.
While municipal officials often apply for grants to pay for projects, Fire Chief Joshua Haraway – who also announced his resignation Monday at the retreat – said the small size of the fire department and fire district hurt their chances of receiving a grant.
“Out of a couple dozen grants we’ve written (applications), we’ve gotten two,” Chief Haraway said.
One of the commissioners thinks property tax revenue may be going up in the near future. Commissioner Randall Bentley reminded the board the Carteret County Tax Office is performing a property revaluation. However, Mr. White said the results won’t be available until 2024.
The following also occurred at Monday’s retreat:
· Mr. White informed the board he’s working on a draft town personnel policy, which will include a pay plan, something the existing personnel policy lacks. This plan will include scheduled pay increases for town employees after a certain number of years of employment with the town.
· Mr. White informed the board he’s been examining the town’s food truck licensing ordinance. While he said he thinks the one-month license fee should be reduced, no action was taken at the retreat.
· Mr. White informed the board it needs to appoint a town representative to the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments. He said he intends to schedule action on this matter for the regular board meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 9.
· Mr. White informed the board town staff is looking into resuming the town’s Community Night Out event, which he wants to get residents involved in planning. Police Chief William Pollock advised scheduling it so it doesn’t conflict with National Night Out, traditionally held the first Tuesday in August.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
