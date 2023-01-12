MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College, in partnership with the Carteret County Health and Human Services Department, will present Carteret Links, a lecture series on health-related topics.
This series will consist of four evening lectures presented by local experts on health-related topics that are pertinent to community members of Carteret County. The lectures will be offered synchronously throughout the county at various remote learning classrooms that have been equipped with funds received by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Speakers will present at one location while audiences seated in classrooms around the county participate in real-time from a location conveniently located near their homes. This series will spread crucial community health education to communities that may not otherwise have easy access to such presentations.
The Carteret Links programs are free, open to the public and specially curated for Carteret County residents. Additional Carteret Links programs will be offered throughout the year.
The spring series includes presentations from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates and topics:
Jan. 26 — “Opioid Crisis: Settlement and Narcan Training” with Dr. Randall Williams with the Carteret County Health and Human Services Department. This will be offered in-person at Western Carteret Library and in real-time remote classrooms at The Bridge Downeast and Carteret Community College.
Feb. 28 — “Suicide Prevention” with Kathy Foster. This will be offered in-person at Carteret Community College and in real-time remote classrooms at The Bridge Downeast, Western Carteret Library and Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
March 22 — “Vaping Health Issues” with the County Health Department education division. This will be offered in-person at East Carteret High School and in real-time remote classrooms at Croatan High School, Carteret Community College and The Bridge Downeast.
April 19 — “Managing Blood Pressure” with Camella Marcom with the County Health Department. This will be offered in-person at The Bridge Downeast and in real-time remote classrooms at Carteret Community College, Western Carteret Library and Fort Benjamin Park.
For more details on classroom locations and speaker credentials, visit carteret.edu/carteret-links.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.