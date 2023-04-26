CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday voted 3-1 to accept public dedication and maintenance responsibility for a little over a quarter mile of private portions of Sherwood Avenue through the Marsh Harbour subdivision.
Also during their regular monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, the board voted 4-0 to accept public dedication and maintenance responsibility for six roads in the Crystal Shores residential subdivision at the intersection of Highway 58 and Shoreline Drive.
Commissioner Pam Castellano was absent and excused. Commissioner Josh Reilly cast the vote against the acceptance of Sherwood Avenue. The board heard public comments on both issues during its work session earlier this month.
There was no discussion before the vote Tuesday.
However, during the public comment section at the end of the agenda, Carmella Burns, who lives on Little Bay Drive, said some of the changes the town envisions – such as removal speed humps and stop signs – cause her concern about the safety of her children and others who live in Marsh Harbour and ride bikes different places and walk to the bus stops.
She said that even with the speed humps, she sees many vehicles speeding and occasionally passing school buses with their stop arms full out.
“We want more speed bumps,” not less she said.
But Mayor Scott Hatsell said the town will have meetings and allow the residents to voice concerns as each possible change arises for board and staff discussion. He also said he shares the residents’ concerns about speeding and passing school buses. “It’s happening everywhere.”
He encouraged them to stay engaged through the process of changes.
“We listen,” he said.
Cedar Point has one police officer, Kurt Nakamura, who is a sheriff’s deputy under contract with the town.
In response to Burns, Town Manager David Rief said the only speed hump he will recommend for removal anytime soon is the yellow-and-black one near town hall. And, he said, the town wants to get traffic counts and speed data to see what the impact of removing that one will be. The other two speed humps, he said, are much more difficult to remove and likely won’t be removed, if at all, until the street is repaved, which could be as long as eight years out.
Marsh Harbour is governed by a homeowners’ association, which owns the roads within it, including most of Sherwood Avenue, until the vote Tuesday night.
According to Rief, since the planning process for the private Marsh Harbor development began years ago, it’s been accepted that the portion of Sherwood Avenue that was not already a part of the town street system should at some point be turned over to the town or to the N.C. Department of Transportation as a state road.
The other roads in Marsh Harbour, which for the most branch off Sherwood, were always intended to be private streets to be owned and maintained by either the developer or the HOA once fully established, Rief added.
In 2022, the town was approached by the owners’ association with the idea of the Marsh Harbour neighborhood installing gates on either end of Sherwood Avenue and on Little Bay Drive. But since Sherwood Avenue was identified as a public street, it was determined that a gate could not be installed on it unless the town was willing to relinquish its right of acceptance of the street.
Accepting dedication of the middle portion of Sherwood Avenue results in a single town street from one end to the other, and in talks with the residents and the association, Rief told them public dedication allows the town to make improvements within the right-of-way for the betterment of the residents and the town as a whole.
“Safety improvements can be made (at the town’s expense) at the existing intersections as well as better pedestrian access to nearby facilities,” he said in a memo to the board for its work session. Because access on Sherwood Avenue has not been restricted, it is not anticipated that much additional traffic will be generated from this change.”
The town will now get state-provided Powell Bill (gas tax) funds to help offset the costs of the maintenance of the road.
Rief has identified a number of planned improvements in coming years, including:
- Installation of a sidewalk and pedestrian bridge between Marsh Island Drive and Little Bay Drive.
- Installation of lighted crosswalks at Marsh Island Drive and Little Bay Drive.
- Removal of stop signs on Sherwood Avenue at Marsh Island Drive and Little Bay Drive.
- Removal of black and yellow speed hump on Sherwood Avenue near neighborhood sign.
- Improvement of the portion of Sherwood Avenue at a stream crossing.
- Installation of sidewalk between Marsh Island Drive and Old Highway 58.
- Installation of a lighted crosswalk at 135 Sherwood Avenue for interconnectivity to county-operated Western Park of Old Highway 58.
- Installation of a sidewalk from Little Bay Drive to Cedar Point Boulevard.
- Reconfiguration of the landscape island in front of the town hall to improve road alignment.
- Removal of asphalt speed humps with subsequent resurfacing of Sherwood Avenue.
The board accepted Shoreline Drive, Sand Lot Curve, Sun Burst Circle, Beach Haven Cove, Shady Path, and Casey Court in the Crystal Shores residential subdivision. Before approving the Crystal Shores roads as public, the board briefly discussed a cost-sharing arrangement with residents for need repairs to Shady Path but opted not to do that and simply proceed with the public dedication at no cost to residents.
Mike Castellano, who is on the Crystal Shores association’s board of directors, thanked the board.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.