Centre College
Madison Donald of Beaufort was named to the dean's list for the 2019 fall term at Centre College in Danville, Ky., an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
Note: The News-Times will publish honor rolls as they are received from institutions. To submit a note for yourself or your college student, please ask the institution to email the information to cheryl@thenewstimes.com.
