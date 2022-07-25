PELETIER — In the midst of continued rapid development in the area, residents in and near Peletier have begun having monthly meetings to discuss issues.
Organizer Lauren Daniel brought up the idea during the public comment section of a town board meeting earlier this year.
Although residents and others can use that time to bring up issues and ask questions, and they can also make formal comments during public hearings on things like rezoning requests and ordinance amendments, those times are not intended for long discussions among the residents.
As a result, Ms. Daniel asked town commissioners – and got their approval – to use the town hall for the gatherings, which are being held on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. The first one was July 21.
The idea, Ms. Daniel said, is to give residents the time to discuss issues as long as they want in an informal setting. A quorum – three of five town commissioners – can’t be present.
Ms. Daniel said the organization is called Peletier Community Partnership.
In the past few years, numerous significant residential subdivisions have been approved and/or constructed in the once sleepy, rural town, and more are in the works. Already, traffic has increased to the point where another resident, Donna Bierly, started a successful petition to get the state Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 on Peletier Loop Road within the town limits and is working for other improvements and speed limit reductions.
And that’s just inside the town limits. Nearby, county commissioners in the past year have approved rezoning requests from development firm Dirt2Dreams LLC for a 167-unit residential development off West Fire Tower Road and Amphitheater Drive, more than 67 acres of land off Highway 58 for business use and a 156-acre parcel for an RV park. In addition, Emerald Isle is building an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site off the highway.
Officials believe the projects – and likely additional commercial development to serve the new residential communities – will further increase traffic on two-lane Highway 58. Ms. Daniel said that at the first PCP meeting, participants were invited to introduce themselves and share their priorities for the town.
“There were a variety of concerns shared, mostly relating to the anticipation of increased development and growth,” she said. “Dan Spangler, a resident in the area, kicked off introductions by sharing, ‘My biggest concern is the development that’s going on … is so fast paced that the infrastructure is just not going to handle it.’”
In addition, she said longtime town resident Phil Terry expressed concern about Mayor Dale Sowers developing the town’s budget each year with what he called “minimal input” from the public and other commissioners. The town, as required, holds a formal public hearing on the budget before commissioners adopt it, but unlike most governing bodies, doesn’t always hold work sessions prior to the hearing.
Other topics and priorities at the meeting, Ms. Daniel said, included the county’s distribution of sales tax revenue under a system that favors high-value beach towns at the expense of smaller but growing mainland towns, the vegetative dump site’s buffer and potential impacts from storing Emerald Isle’s yard waste, questions about future land uses of the former Silver Creek Golf Course and firearm discharges near residences. The town has no police department, and officials have discussed contracting with the county for a sheriff’s deputy but have not done so.
Ms. Daniel added there was talk about perceived lack of transparency with the town’s elected officials, roadway capacity after future development, the need for increased budget revenue and concerns about what she called “the limited public input” in town decision-making.
“The participants decided that the upcoming monthly meetings could feature specific topics about various regulations, environmental impacts and other presentations to educate and inform the community about current events taking place,” Ms. Daniel said. “The discussion also featured interest in working together to represent the community’s interests at county commission meetings as well. Ultimately, the Peletier Community Partnership hopes to work together to stay ahead of the curve of development that has only just begun.”
She stressed that the meetings will be open to not just town residents, but residents of the areas near the town, such as Silver Creek, Hadnot Creek and Bluewater Cove,
Finally, she urged residents to join the Community of Peletier Facebook group to stay in touch with issues and events.
The next Peletier Planning Board and Board of Commissioners’ meetings are at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 in the town hall off Highway 58.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.