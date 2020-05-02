cedar point — With warm weather seemingly here for good and traffic through town on the rise, officials are urging drivers to heed the speed limit on Highway 24.
The limit on the five-lane highway, the only thoroughfare through town, changed from 45 to 35 mph in November after the town had tried for years to get the N.C. Department of Transportation to reduce it.
While the highway is where the main speeding problem occurs, Carteret County Sheriff’s Deputy Kurt Nakamura, who works full-time for the town, said it’s not just on Highway 24 motorists need to keep their eyes peeled and a light foot on the gas pedal.
“Traffic in residential areas is picking up,” he said, so motorists need to be mindful in neighborhoods off the highway.
The hazards there are compounded by the fact that the novel coronavirus pandemic has closed schools to students, so many, including young children, are taking classes at home and are likely to be outdoors at times most motorists wouldn’t expect in a normal spring, he said.
“There are many children out playing,” said the deputy, who patrols the highway and residential areas.
Dep. Nakamura also noted warm weather brings a higher likelihood of crime, as more people are in the area.
“Please make sure vehicles are locked,” even in driveways, he said. “Take all valuables inside, or, if they must remain in the vehicle, stow them out of sight.”
As always, the deputy said, residents should call 911 if there is an emergency but call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number, 252-726-1911, “if you see something you feel is not quite right.”
Residents with emergencies or non-emergency situations requiring a response should not call town hall.
