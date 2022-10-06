Home school students, from left, Sahara Lahmon of Havelock, 18, and Lucas Coffey of Havelock, 11, make their way through a corn maze Thursday during Home School Appreciation Day at Garner’s Fall Festival in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
GALLERY: Garner’s Fall Festival offers fun for students, families
1 of 11
garner 11
Home school students and parents enjoy checking out the U-pick pumpkin patch during a hayride Thursday at Garner’s Fall Festival in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
garner 10
Home school students hike through a U-pick pumpkin patch after picking out pumpkins Thursday during Home School Appreciation Day at Garner’s Fall Festival in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
garner 9
Children try to find their way through a maze set up Thursday for Home School Appreciation Day at Garner’s Fall Festival in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
garner 8
Clark Case of Swansboro climbs a mound of dirt Thursday during Home School Appreciation Day at Garner’s Fall Festival in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
garner 7
Home school students, from left, Sahara Lahmon of Havelock, 18, and Lucas Coffey of Havelock, 11, make their way through a corn maze Thursday during Home School Appreciation Day at Garner’s Fall Festival in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
garner 6
Home school students and parents enjoy a ride in unique cars made from plastic barrels Thursday during Home School Appreciation Day at Garner’s Fall Festival in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
garner 5
Home school families enjoy a hayride Thursday during Home School Appreciation Day at Garner’s Fall Festival in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
garner 4
Isla Treaster, 5, of Hubert, enjoys playing in a corn kernel pit Thursday during Home School Appreciation Day at Garner’s Fall Festival in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
garner 3
This goat waits for free treats and pets from children Thursday during Home School Appreciation Day at Garner’s Fall Festival in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
garner 2
Sophia Stuart of Newport carries her pumpkin from the U-pick pumpkin patch Thursday during Home School Appreciation Day at Garner’s Fall Festival in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
garner 1
Renee Baker of Jacksonville and her son, Harvey, 3, enjoy coming down a pipe slide Thursday during Home School Appreciation Day at Garner’s Fall Festival in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
This year’s festival, which features a corn maze, hayrides to the U-pick pumpkin patch, a corn kernel pit, dual racing pipe slides and more, is being held through Oct. 30.
The Garners offer field trips during the week for school groups, and they set aside Thursday as Home School Appreciation Day for area homeschoolers.
Parent Eric Gumz of Jacksonville was among those who brought his children to enjoy the day.
“This is a good activity to get out and show the kids life on a farm,” he said. “I’m from Wisconsin originally, so I know what it’s like, but I want the kids to see this.”
Homeschool parent Rebekah Bradley of Morehead City said, “We just wanted a fun day for our family.”
Greg Garner, owner of Garner’s Landscaping, co-organizer of the festival, said it was good to see families and children back enjoying time together. Garner, who drives a tractor for the hayrides to the pumpkin patch, said he also enjoys educating children about farm life.
“I like to see the kids come out and learn about the farm,” he said. “There are a lot of kids who don’t get to experience what we get to do every day.”
He especially enjoys talking to children about growth cycles of pumpkins and other crops.
“We allow families to cut their own pumpkins from the vine, and we have about the best crop of pumpkins this year that I’ve ever seen,” he said. “The weather has been perfect for pumpkins. We have several 70- to 100-pound prize-winner pumpkins this year.”
Garner said they plant pumpkins in July, and it takes about 90 to 100 days for them to mature.
While students were able to enjoy multiple stations set up across a large field, homeschool student Landon Marion, 15, of Cape Carteret, definitely had a favorite.
“I liked the fossil pit,” he said. “It’s a hobby of mine. I collect shark teeth.”
The fall festival with related events will be offered 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October for the general public, with the last admission at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $12 per person for ages 4 and up and includes a $3 pumpkin voucher for the pumpkin patch. Parking is available for the event at 5878 Highway 70, next to Floyd’s Auto Body Shop in Newport.
For those just wanting to do the hayride to the pumpkin patch only, it will be offered 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tractor will leave every hour on the hour. It will also be offered 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and will depart every 20 minutes.
Parking for the pumpkin patch only will be at Garner Farms, with check-in at Garner’s Landscaping. The cost for just the hayride and pumpkin patch is $5 for ages 4 and up and includes a $3 pumpkin voucher.
Tickets for both the fall festival and hayrides to the pumpkin patch may be purchased at the door upon arrival. Tickets can also be purchased ahead of time at Garner Farms or Garner’s Landscaping. They are not offering online ticket sales this year.
The Garners are also offering educational field trips for prescheduled school groups. Teachers should call 252-241-1184 to book a slot ahead of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.