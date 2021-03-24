ATLANTIC BEACH — The council has appointed a new planning board member and is considering opening membership to second homeowners, as well.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council met for its regular meeting Monday at town hall on West Fort Macon Road. During the meeting, the council considered applications to fill a vacancy on the planning board following the resignation of Doug McCullough. His unexpired term runs until Thursday, Dec. 31, 2022.
After voting by ballot, Renae Baker was appointed by three votes, and the remaining two votes went to applicant Dave Johnson.
While considering the applications, Mayor Trace Cooper said several couldn’t be considered because the town ordinance only allows full-time residents to serve on the planning board. However, Councilman M.J. Forrest indicated he was interested in amending the ordinance to expand planning board membership to second homeowners.
“I’ve been thoroughly impressed by all the applications we’ve received,” Mr. Forrest said. “I feel like this is a very important position to fill.”
Mayor Cooper said they’d briefly discussed at the council retreat Jan. 29 expanding membership.
Mayor Pro Tem Danny Navey said the applicants who weren’t chosen could be kept on file for future openings for volunteer appointments.
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the council, by general consensus, sent back to the planning board a proposal to add a freeboard requirement to the Unified Development Ordinance. Freeboard is a distance above a given location’s base flood elevation a municipal government can require structures to be built. The council and planning board are considering this requirement in order to maintain the town’s current rating in the federal flood insurance rating program.
The planning board proposed 2 feet of freeboard; however, the council wants the board to consider requiring a 1 foot for residential development, as well as consider the ordinance’s requirements for lateral additions to an existing structure.
The council also continued a public hearing on a second set of proposed UDO amendments. Residents of the Ocean Ridge Drive neighborhood are requesting amendments to preserve the residential nature of their neighborhood.
The public hearing was initially opened held Feb. 22 and was continued to allow time to receive additional public comments.
After closing the public hearing, the council took no action due to a closed session scheduled for the end of Monday’s meeting to consult with the town attorney on the matter. No action was taken after the closed session.
Town Manager David Walker said Tuesday the council would revisit the proposed amendments at a later council meeting.
The following also occurred at Monday’s meeting:
- The council unanimously approved an amendment to the town’s solid waste and recycling pickup contract with GFL Environmental.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which included minutes from the regular council meeting Jan. 11 and the Jan. 29 retreat.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
