Carteret County reports 42nd COVID-19 death Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Friday it received another report of a resident who died from complications associated with COVID-19.
In a release, the county said the person who died was in their 50s with a preexisting health condition. It is the 42nd confirmed COVID-related death of a Carteret County resident to occur since last March.
Health officials also reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with active cases falling by 12 to 216. Meanwhile, 3,924 people in Carteret County have recovered and satisfied the health department’s isolation requirements for COVID-19, out of 4,182 total documented cases. Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City held steady at eight.
Carteret Community College officials reported Friday there have been 28 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus since the start of the pandemic. Of those, five cases are active and 23 are inactive. The last known date of exposure to campus was Feb. 1, and all those who were in contact with the individual who tested positive were notified.
The Carteret County public school system, meanwhile, reported 18 new cases in schools were confirmed between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11. The locations of the new cases were not reported.
According to the latest testing data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which was included as part of the county’s Friday coronavirus update, the percentage of positive tests over the total of tests conducted in Carteret County continues to fall and is just above 5% for the week that ended Feb. 5. Statewide, that number fell below 10% for the first time in several weeks Friday.
