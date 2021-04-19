School board honors NC Governor’s School, ProStart students

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education recognized top students during Tuesday's school board meeting.
First, the board celebrated the nine county high school students named to N.C. Governor’s School for 2021.
Members also honored Croatan High School senior Josh Jachimiak for receiving the ProStart national Certificate of Achievement for outstanding accomplishments in food service courses and hours working in the industry. In order to be eligible for the National ProStart COA, a student must pass the National Restaurant Association’s year one and year two certification exams and complete a minimum of 400 hours of mentored work experience in the food service industry.
As for students named to N.C. Governor’s School, Heather Boston, director of academically and intellectually gifted education services, said “This is a highly competitive, five-and-a-half-week summer program.”
Students may apply for N.C. Governor’s School in one of four areas: visual arts, instrumental music, choral music and academics. After submitting their names at the local level, students are then presented before a state level selection committee that determines acceptance. About 30% of students submitted to the committee are accepted for governor’s school. Of the 13 county students submitted to the state committee, nine were selected.
“We have students selected in all of the designated areas,” Ms. Boston said. “This is the strongest showing we have had for the county school system in recent years. We are excited to present these nine outstanding students for recognition.”
Those accepted for the 2021 N.C. Governor’s School program are:
- Audrey Kirkwood, CHS in instrumental music.
- Patrick Reindl, CHS, instrumental music.
- Tindra Tramontano, CHA, instrumental music.
- Colten Rodriguez, CHS, natural science.
- Noah Shaul, CHS, natural science.
- Stephen Somogy, CHS, natural science.
- Isabell Samsel, CHS, visual art.
- Elizabeth Parker, West Carteret High School, choral music.
- Izabella Counts, WCHS, English.
In other action, the board:
- Proclaimed April as the Month of the Military Child.
- Adopted a $600,392 budget revision which includes additions and expenditures in state, federal and special revenue funds.
- Met in closed session for a confidential personnel matter with no action in open session.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
- Approved extension of leave under the Family First Coronavirus Response Act.
- Approved a $36,000 contract for the audit of the June 30 financial statements with Anderson, Smith and Wike PLLC of West End.
- Approved a request to surplus a 1997 Ford van from the school system’s maintenance and transportation departments. The vehicle would be placed on gov.deals.
