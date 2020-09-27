ATLANTIC BEACH - Active and retired firefighters stopped a fire from spreading Sunday through Peppertree Villas.
A call went out at 11:43 a.m. Sunday for a structure fire at Peppertree Villas on Highway 58. Atlantic Beach, Morehead City, Beaufort and Pine Knoll Shores fire departments responded to the blaze in Unit A of the condominium complex’s building 17. Atlantic Beach Fire/EMS Chief Mike Simpson was on the scene and said they had the fire contained by 12:10 p.m.
“Right now, it appears that it (the fire) was contained to that one unit,” Chief Simpson said. “It may have been kitchen-related.”
As of Sunday afternoon, the investigation was ongoing. While Chief Simpson said he didn’t know if the unit was occupied, there were no injuries or fatalities reported.
Lewis Smith of Nashville witnessed the fire and participated in its containment. Mr. Smith is a retired fire captain from Rocky Mount and said he said was in Atlantic Beach on vacation with his family.
“We were eating lunch in another unit when we heard the smoke detector (from Unit 17-A),” Mr. Smith said. “I went and got my shoes and when I came back, there was smoke (coming from 17-A).”
Mr. Smith said he pulled the fire alarm, then he and his son Samuel, a firefighter in Garner, grabbed a fire extinguisher and kept the fire in check until the fire departments arrived.
“I’m here on vacation, but when you live the life of a firefighter, there is no vacation,” Mr. Smith said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.