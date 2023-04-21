CARTERET COUNTY — Identity theft has quickly become one of the most prevalent and costly crimes happening today. To help combat the issue, Carteret County Aging Services is hosting a free Shred-a-Thon event to reduce the chances of identity theft.
This event will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the Leon Mann, Jr. Enrichment Center, 3820 Galantis Drive, Morehead City.
The free event is only for those 50 years of age and older and is paid for by the Senior Medicare Patrol Identity Shred-A-Thon / Fraud Prevention Grant.
To participate in this event, bring proof of Carteret County residency (photo ID and a document that shows official address, such as a tax bill, voter registration, utility bill or another official government-issued document).
Items to shred may include personal documents, check stubs, credit card offers and solicitations, receipts, and paperwork containing personally identifiable information including names, birthdates, account numbers, etc. All shredded materials will be recycled. Businesses are prohibited from using this event to shred documents.
Items not accepted for shredding include, but are not limited to binders, metal hanging folders, binder clips, newspapers, magazines, catalogs, or electronics.
For more information, call Carteret County Aging Services at 252-247-2626.
