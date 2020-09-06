Longtime Emerald Isle clerk Rhonda Ferebee heads into retirement

EMERALD ISLE — For Rhonda Ferebee, acceptance of her first temprorary job after moving to Carteret County more than two decades ago turned into a long career as a town clerk.
Now, the much-praised employee, who just turned 60, is set to retire this weekand is looking forward to a new chapter in her life, one with more time for family and to “create some new hobbies.”
The future, she said in an interview Thursday, “is wide open,” but she’ll stay in the area, in the family’s longtime home in the Cedar Key development off Red Barn Road on the mainland. She looks forward to “doing some fall fishing, even on weekdays,” with her husband, Mike.
Widely known as efficient, courteous and, above all, professional, Ms. Ferebee moved to the area with her family, including two young children, from Virginia in 1996. She had worked for a bank, and her parents had a house in Pine Knoll Shores, so she’d vacationed there often and was familiar with the area.
“When we lived in Virginia, I’d get off work at 6 p.m. Friday and we’d hit the road” to Carteret County, she said. It was a six-hour drive, but for young family, it was no problem. The two girls, Jill and Claire, slept most of the time.
Eventually, Ms. Ferebee said, “We just decided it was where we wanted to live and raise our children,” and they thrived in the local public school system. Her husband was self-employed in a business that could provide a living almost anywhere, so they took off for a new life.
But after arriving, it wasn’t too long before she decided she wanted to work temp jobs when she felt like it.
The first call came from Emerald Isle; the town needed a temp in the planning and inspections department. She interviewed for the job – Pete Allen was town manager then, in 1998 – and he offered her a permanent part-time job. She took it, under department head Carol Angus and working with, among others, the late John Yost.
It was boom time in Emerald Isle, with development of houses, condominiums and businesses swamping the planning and inspections department, which, including Ms. Ferebee, had four employees.
She went full-time in 2000 and became clerk in 2003, and she loved it.
“When I worked in the bank, I had about a four-year boredom threshold,” she said. But the clerk job, she found to be perfect.
She also served as human resource officer and did the payroll, and when social media came along, she was responsible for that too.
“There was never a cookie-cutter day,” Ms. Ferebee said. “Every day is different. You have a plan, a to-do list, but it always changes. You have to be able to adjust.”
Ms. Ferebee worked under four town managers. Mr. Allen was first, followed by Frank Rush for more than 17 years, then interim manager Randy Martin and now Matt Zapp. Mr. Allen is deceased, but Ms. Ferebee still stays in touch with Mr. Rush, who is now manager in Big Bear Lake, Calif., and is known for legendary long hours on the job.
“He had so much energy,” she said. “When did he sleep?”
Ms. Ferebee feels fortunate to have worked in Emerald Isle.
“All of the commissioners I’ve worked for, all the staff, all the managers and mayors have been great,” she said.
Even the drive to work is pleasant, she said.
“Just coming in over the bridge is beautiful, and the town does such a great job maintaining everything,” she noted. “The greenway, they keep it looking like a golf course.”
Ms. Ferebee said she doesn’t know what could be done to make Emerald Isle better, but is confident town’s leaders will try.
“They’re always looking to the future, looking for ways to improve things and developing plans,” she said.
Even the summer traffic doesn’t bother her.
“It’s not as bad as a lot of beach towns,” she said. “And it’s so scenic.”
If she gets stuck in a traffic jam, Ms. Ferebee said, she tries to do what she advises others to do, “Stop and breathe, look around at the beauty and let your cares go away.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.