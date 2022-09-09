NEWPORT - The National Weather Service in Newport is cautioning swimmers about an extended high risk of rip currents along the North Carolina beaches as well as a significant increase in coastal flooding as Hurricane Earl churns over 900 miles offshore.
According to the weather service news release and graphics, more lives were lost to rip currents caused by Hurricane Lorenzo in 2019 which was over 2,000 miles east of the U.S. coast line than those lost during Hurricane Dorian which made landfall in Carteret and Hyde counties that same year.
Coastal flooding caused by the offshore hurricane will add to already anticipated astronomical high tides causing coastal flooding during the high tides.
