Charges were filed Feb. 25 – March 4 against these individuals by the departments listed according to the records in the clerk of court’s office in Beaufort.
Carteret County
Kent Purcell Brown II, 41, Beaufort, charged Feb. 25 with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of a domestic violence protection order with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed gun without a permit and assaulting a government official with a deadly weapon.
Austin Gray Piner, 25, Morehead City, charged Feb. 25 with one count of probation violation.
Joseph Michael McKenzie, 44, Newport, charged Feb. 26 with one count of communicating threats.
Ryan Allen Glass, 26, Newport, charged Feb. 26 with one count of assault on a female.
Jacob Paul Damren, 29, Cedar Island, charged Feb. 28 with one count of probation violation.
Gena Hope Davis, 46, Morehead City, charged Feb. 28 with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, one count of selling heroin, one count of delivering heroin, one count of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance and one count of manufacturing, selling, delivering and possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.
James Walker Guthrie Jr., 41, Beaufort, charged Feb. 28 with assault on a female.
Jeramy DeWayne Shannon, 33, Beaufort, charged Feb. 28 with one count of driving with a revoked license.
Ashleigh Marie Gerock, 33, Peletier, charged March 1 with one count of simple assault.
Danny Ray Mathis, 58, Newport, charged March 1 with one count of second degree trespassing.
Sandra Mae Naquin, 48, Peletier, charged March 1 with one count of criminal contempt.
Robert Alexander Palmisano, 26, Richlands, charged March 1 with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of window tint violation and one count of rear lamps violation.
Douglas Mac Parrish, 27, Beaufort, charged March 1 with one count of defrauding a drug and alcohol test and one count of parole violation.
James Michael Rose, 50, Harkers Island, charged March 1 with one count of manufacturing marijuana, one count of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of misdemeanor probation violation.
Richard Joshua Tucker, 44, Stella, charged March with one count of criminal contempt.
Curtis Erick Mock Willis, 31, Beaufort, charged March 1 with one count of assault on a female.
Joshua Bryan Eddins, 30, Morehead City, charged March 2 with one count of breaking and/or entering, one count of larceny of a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Anthony John Brock, 19, Homeless, charged March 2 with one count of criminal contempt.
Ricky Lee Brogden Jr., 45, Creedmoor, charged March 2 with one count of criminal contempt.
Amanda Rose Bamico, 30, Beaufort, charged March 2 with one count of criminal contempt.
Anthony DeWane Frazier-Martin, 24, Havelock, charged March 2 with one count of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, one count of misdemeanor larceny and one count of possession of stolen goods or property.
Timothy Edward Gillespie, 34, charged March 2 with one count of driving with a revoked license for a non-impaired revocation.
Amber Nicole Pittman, 18, Homeless, charged March 2 with one count of criminal contempt.
Dallas Darrell Rose Sr., 68, Gloucester, charged March 2 with one count of violation of a domestic violence protective order.
Marquain De’Shaun Sharpe, 26, Beaufort, charged March 2 with one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault on a female.
Dylan Thomas Clem, 32, Morehead City, charged March 3 with one count of driving while impaired and one count of driving with a revoked license.
Jenna Michelle Ferrari, 32, Glouster, charged March 3 with one count of assault and battery and one count of possession of heroin.
Jennifer Lee Harrelson, 42, Newport, charged March 3 with one count of felony probation violation.
Christopher Michael Larocca, 52, Morehead City, charged March 3 with one count of speeding and one count of reckless driving to endanger.
Mila Fulcher Mattice, 54, Harkers Island, charged March 3 with one count of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.
Antonio Marcellus Weatherington, 51, Newport, charged March 3 with one count of failure to pay child support.
Morehead City
Jessica Mae Pittman, 34, Havelock, charged Feb. 26 with 20 counts of trafficking opium or heroin.
Tyson Joseph Pressly, 22, Morehead City, charged Feb. 27 with one count of driving while impaired.
Scott Alan Dudley Jr., 24, Johns Island, S.C., charged Feb. 28 with one count of negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
Machucho Cuevas Paulino, 42, Newport, charged Feb. 28 with one count of driving while impaired, one count of hit-and-run and one count of driving with a revoked license for an impaired revocation.
Dylan Thomas Clem, 32, Morehead City, charged March 1 with one count of driving while impaired and one count of driving with a revoked license for an impaired revocation.
Beaufort
Joel Cesar Hernandez, 26, Rocky Mount, charged March 2 with one count tampering with a vehicle.
NC Highway Patrol
Rollace Evans Heustess, 70, Newport, charged Feb. 27 with one count of driving while impaired and one count of driving without an operators license.
John Edward Cobb, 33, Vanceboro, charged March 1 with one count of driving while impaired.
Emerald Isle
Omar Perez Escobar, 32, Havelock, charged March 2 with one count of communicating threats and one count of intoxicated and disruptive behavior.
Newport
George Bryan Bostwick, 34, Newport, charged March 3 with one count of felony possession of cocaine.
Alyssa Marie Nelson, 30, Newport, charged March 3 with one count of felony possession of cocaine and one count of driving while impaired.
Haylee Marissa Carraway, 28, Newport, charged March 4 with one count of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, one count of driving while impaired, one count of speeding and one count of driving left of center.
Atlantic Beach
Anthony Wayne Morton, 57, Morehead City, charged March 1 with one count of resisting a public officer, one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Justin Michael O’Neal, 28, Morehead City, charged March 3 with one count of driving while impaired.
Corey Boyle, 47, Atlantic Beach, charged March 4 with one count of assault by strangulation and one count of assault on a female.
Cape Carteret
Keith Aaron McVicker, 33, Peletier, charged Feb. 26 with one count of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, one count of felony larceny, one count of possession of stolen goods and property, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of felony probation violation outside the county.
Christopher Leon Baker, 47, Swansboro, charged Feb. 28 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana greater than ½ - 1 ½ an ounce and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Pine Knoll Shores
Katelin Marie Crider, 27, Stella, charged Feb. 26 with one count of driving while impaired, one count of possession of an open container after consuming alcohol and one count of simple assault.
Maurice Ra’shon Ramos, 30, Wilson, charged Feb. 27 with one count of assault on a female and one count of interfering with emergency communication.
Laura Kasey Worthy, 25, charged Feb. 27 with one count of simple assault.
Indian Beach
Blake Francis Williams, 33, Aurora, Colo., charged Feb. 28 with one count of possession of marijuana greater than ½ - 1 ½ an ounce and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
