BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council got its first look at a draft of the 2023-24 budget, although it is still incomplete.
The board received the document during its meeting March 20 in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
So far, Town Clerk and Finance Officer Shawne Southard has listed $151,800 in expenses and income. But there are still blanks to be filled in, she said.
The town adopted a $267,970 budget for fiscal 2022-23, with a property tax rate of 5 cents per $100 of assessed value. The current rate is estimated to generate $38,000 for the town.
Mayor Bobby O’Chat directed council members to review the budget between now and the next meeting when they will begin to discuss it.
The town must adopt its new budget by June 30, which is the end of the current fiscal year.
In other action, Southard informed the council that she is still in search of an auditor for the 2023 fiscal year.
“A lot of towns are having problems looking for an auditor,” she said.
She added that there were two findings in the audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Southard said she was preparing to respond to both issues and wanted to review them with the board.
The first finding was the town was late filing its audit report, which is expected to be submitted within five months plus one day from the fiscal year end.
Southard responded that the audit was started on a timely basis, “but due to staffing issues affecting the town’s auditor, the audit was not completed until after Dec. 1, 2022. An amended contract was filed and approved.”
She further explained that the town’s current audit firm has made the decision to discontinue providing audits as a service.
“The town will work to engage a new audit firm,” she said. “The town is looking at bigger firms in the hope they will have the human resources available to complete on a timely basis.”
Failure to file a timely audit could result in delay of Local Government Commission (LGC) approval and ability to issue debt, according to the report.
The second finding was that the budgeted ad valorem tax (including motor vehicles) for the general fund had more than 3% uncollected for the fiscal year audit.
The town budgeted $44,950 in expected ad valorem tax revenue. It collected $43,220 in the fiscal year under the audit. The difference was 3.85%, which is greater than the 3% target recommended by the NC LGC.
Southard said the town uses historical results to estimate the expected revenue to be received as part of the budgeting process.
“During the year, actual collections will vary from expectations due to a variety of reasons,” she stated in her response.
She added that over budgeting revenue can create the risk that an entity will over budget expenses for which revenues may not be available.
Auditors recommended the town review the current budget to determine if the amount budgeted is comparable to amounts received in the past and the amounts expected for the current year. An adjustment may be made to adjust down the budgeted amount in the event a similar difference is expected.
Southard’s response states the town agrees with the finding.
“They do not believe the difference resulted in any over expenditures or budget violations, but the town council and finance officer will review to ensure a more conservative estimate is used to minimize future differences/variation,” she stated.
