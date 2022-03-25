ATLANTIC BEACH — It’s been years in the making, but it’s finally done. Town staff is open for business in the new Atlantic Beach Public Safety and Administration Complex.
Staff members in both the Police Department and town administration moved into the new complex over the weekend of March 19-20. Prior to moving in, staff in both departments worked from temporary office space in Atlantic Station shopping center at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. On March 21, staff had an official soft opening of the new complex, built on the site of the previous town hall, public works building, Police Station and Fire Station at 125 West Fort Macon Road.
In order to keep providing emergency services, the Fire Department continued operating in the old Fire Station during the complex’s construction. The department was the first to move into the new complex, as the old station was demolished Feb. 1.
Town Manager David Walker, sitting behind his desk in his new office during a News-Times interview Friday, said the move is still “a work in progress” and there are still some final touches to the complex to finish up, such as getting some furniture delivered and information infrastructure installed.
“The staff’s done a good job getting settled,” Mr. Walker said. “The girls (in Administration) are excited to be in a new building. We’re all glad to be back in one place. We feel connected, like a team.”
Town staff have been requesting new facilities since 2010, citing concerns about aging, inadequate facilities and a lack of space in the old buildings. Mr. Walker said he’s glad they were able to get the new complex.
“We’re better able to serve the public,” he said. “It’s exciting to see the dream become a reality, and your plans put in effect.”
Among the new complex’s features is a self-supported power system, which enables the building to operate through storms and hurricanes. The building also features a new council boardroom with audio and video features for live video streaming of meetings online.
Over in the new Police Station, Police Chief Jeff Harvey said moving into the new complex has gone well for his department. The new police station has additional administrative offices, evidence storage and modern security measures.
“We’ve come into the 21st century now,” Chief Harvey said. “We have open space where we can hold (department) meetings; we have secure facilities where we can hold detainees. We’re much more welcoming to the public.”
On the administrative side of the complex, Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said that the new facility is “beautiful” compared to their old workspace.
“There’s little things, like light switches that (automatically) turn off,” she said. “I think the landscaping looks really good … Square footage-wise, we didn’t get any bigger (on the building footprint), but we’re using the space better.”
Town Finance Administrator Laura Penny works in the front office, right inside the main public entrance. She said so far everyone who’s come to the new complex for town business has liked the new building.
“It’s nice to have an open, more updated (work)space,” Ms. Penny said.
Since the complex still needs a few final touches, town officials haven’t held a formal opening. Mr. Walker said they’re planning an open house for the new complex once the remaining installations and deliveries are complete.
