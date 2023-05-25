MOREHEAD CITY - The Board of Directors unanimously appointed Kyle Marek to lead the hospital into a new era of success.
Marek's appointment became effective on May 22 after serving for more than five months as the hospital's interim CEO.
The hospital's former CEO, William "Harvey" Case retired from his position on Dec. 31, 2022.
Chairman of the Carteret Health Care Board Mark Shouse expressed his delight at Marek's appointment.
"We are pleased to have Mr. Marek lead Carteret Health Care as the permanent CEO," Shouse said. "He has proven himself in many roles at the hospital over the years and during his term as interim CEO has demonstrated his leadership ability that will ensure the continued success of this hospital"
With more than 24 years of experience in the healthcare field, Marek brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position.
Prior to assuming the role of Interim President/CEO, he served as the Vice President of General Services and Chief Information Officer, driving the hospital's technological advancements to meet evolving regulations.
As a key decision-maker within the administrative team, Marek played a pivotal role in overseeing major construction projects such as the Specialty Pavilion, Cardiac Catheterization Lab and the ongoing Surgical Services addition and renovation.
Marek's educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master of Science in Network Technology from East Carolina University.
His contributions to the hospital have been nationally recognized with Becker's Hospital Review, acknowledging him as a Community Hospital Chief Information Officer to Know in 2017, 2019 and 2022.
Additionally, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) recognized Carteret Health Care under Marek's leadership in 2022 as a Digital Health Most Wired Organization.
Marek remains an active member of prestigious healthcare organizations, including CHIME, the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society.
Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to lead Carteret Health Care, Marek emphasized his commitment to working closely with the Board, hospital staff and medical professionals to meet the growing demands of Carteret County.
"In addition to taking exceptional care of our patients, one of my top priorities is to continue to develop relationships with local schools to train and develop future healthcare leaders," Marek said.
Marek and wife Kelly are currently raising their family on the Carteret County coast.
Their son, Klint, is a senior at East Carolina University, while their daughter, Kamdyn, is a sophomore at West Carteret High School.
When not immersed in healthcare leadership, Marek enjoys spending quality time with his family and indulging in his passions for fishing, hunting and cheering on the ECU Pirates.
