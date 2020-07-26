NEWPORT — On the heels of battling and finally containing the Thursday afternoon Camp Sam Hatcher fire at 150 acres Saturday morning, crews and equipment from the N.C. Forest Service joined Down East fire departments in fighting a woods fire Saturday into Sunday off Crow Hill Road in Otway.
Brent Toler, ranger with the Carteret County office of the forest service, said early Sunday morning the Otway blaze had burned about 8 acres.
Other agencies that participated in the effort included the Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department and the Otway Fire and Rescue Department.
The call came in about 5 p.m. Saturday, and by 9 a.m. Sunday, Mr. Toler said firefighters were monitoring for hot spots after using two tractors to dig trenches and work their way into the dense woods to contain the blaze.
“One home was saved,” Mr. Toler said.
As with the Camp Sam Hatcher fire, the cause is still under investigation.
The same is true of a fire that started July 19 off Terry Lane in Newport. It burned 2.5 acres, and firefighters saved one home. Mr. Toler said his office is still monitoring that one for hotspots, too.
All three fires are being checked on the ground and from the air daily, Mr. Toler said.
“The Sam Hatcher fire is the biggest concern right now just because of the amount of homes and acreage,” the ranger added. “We’ll be doing a lot of mop-up work on hotspots at Sam Hatcher. (We have) very dry conditions.”
At Camp Sam Hatcher, off Eckerd Road in Newport, firefighters already have saved 34 homes and six other structures, according to Mr. Toler.
In addition to Mr. Toler’s office, the effort included firefighters and equipment from Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department, the Western Carteret Fire Department, Newport Fire Department, Morehead City Fire Department, U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point forestry and the U.S. Forest Service.
Firefighters attacked the woods fire with three tractors and aerial water drops from two tankers to protect structures.
Camp Sam Hatcher is primitive camping site with a small restroom and cold showers on 35 acres of land and is used for weekend outings by scouts. It has water access and a lodge with a meeting area.
There was also a fire that started Wednesday by military munitions on Piney Island, a Down East bombing range for aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Base officials said it burned itself out Thursday morning after consuming marsh grass.
Although some Down East residents speculated on social media Saturday night the Crow Hill Road fire might have been military-caused, Mr. Toler said that wasn’t the case.
He’s “very concerned” about the dry conditions, which have prevailed for the past month since a wet spell earlier in the spring and summer.
In some areas, Mr. Toler said, there’s a “duff” layer on the top of the ground, 2 to 4 inches deep, without moisture.
Falling trees are a concern, as well.
“We’re starting to see some trees fall because of the ground burning out around them,” the ranger said.
Although Mr. Toler said all of the fire departments would welcome rain, lightning is worrisome, too.
“We have had some pop-up thunderstorms with lightning, so … we could have a fire start from lightning,” he said.
Mr. Toler urged property owners to use extreme care if they do any burning of debris.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
