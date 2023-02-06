BEAUFORT — Carteret County school officials are inviting the public to share comments regarding the Board of Education’s 2023 fiscal budget. Comments will be taken during the public comment time of the board’s Feb. 7 meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube Channel.
Those wishing to speak must sign in 10 minutes prior to the meeting. While public comment time is open to most subjects, board members said they would like to hear from parents and residents regarding budget issues. They can include what items should be included or excluded in the 2023 fiscal budget, areas where help or positions are needed or areas where change is needed.
Public comment time will be limited to three minutes per speaker. Because of possible time constraints, groups representing the same particular interest are asked to have one individual submit a comment on its behalf.
School board members will begin meeting with Superintendent Richie Paylor in late January to work on a 2023 county budget proposal. This will include various workshops and sessions through March to hone in on an operations and capital budget request to submit to the county manager.
The county is asking that the board have its request submitted to the manager by the end of March. The manager and his staff will then review the request and make a recommendation to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners. Commissioners must adopt their ’23-‘24 fiscal budget by June 30, which is the end of the ’22-‘23 fiscal year.
Other agenda items include:
Recognize East Carteret High School senior Alisha Tosto for being selected last month as an US Presidential Scholar nominee. She is one of 19 students advancing to the national level for the US Presidential Scholars program.
Receive information regarding February being National Career and Technical Education Month.
Consider several board policy revisions for a second reading and final approval.
Consider approval of the 2023-24 academic school calendar.
Consider a resolution regarding academic school calendars.
Consider approval of a $10.9 million budget revision to appropriate state, Hurricane Florence relief, county capital and special revenue funds carried over from the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Receive request to name the Beaufort Middle School band room in memory of the late BMS band director Joe McCreary.
Meet in closed session regarding a matter of attorney/client privilege.
Receive comments from the superintendent and board members.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
Consider awarding a $130,944 contract to Curtis Construction Co. for roofing and building repairs to the Hibbs Building at Newport Elementary School. Money would come from Hurricane Florence relief funds.
Consider awarding a $408,215 contract to Thomas Simpson Construction for driveway improvements at Broad Creek Middle School, and parking lot improvements at Morehead City Primary and Morehead City Elementary schools.
Consider fundraiser requests.
Consider student transfers.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.