MOREHEAD CITY — Shana Tamminga, a student at Carteret Community College, has been named a 2023 New Century Workforce Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.
This scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
“I am extremely honored to be awarded this scholarship and the opportunity to represent not only myself, but also our Phi Theta Kappa chapter and all the students at Carteret Community College,” said Tamminga. “This is an example of stepping out of our comfort zone and being rewarded for doing so. I encourage all my fellow students to participate in the activities we are offered at Carteret Community College, as they help us to be well rounded and get the most out of our time here. My plans for this scholarship are to pursue additional industry certifications in Information Technologies to increase my value in the field.”
New Century Workforce Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. Over 2,400 students were nominated from more than 1,300 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar was selected from each state and will be recognized in the fall.
“Carteret Community College is proud that Shana Tamminga was the only New Century Workforce Scholar award recipient in North Carolina,” college President Dr. Tracy Mancini said. “To be one of 50 recipients out of 2,400 nominees is a commendable accomplishment – and a testimony to Shana’s conscientiousness and potential as well as the quality of our academic and Phi Theta Kappa programs.”
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.
“We congratulate Shana for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with The Coca-Cola Foundation to recognize these outstanding achievements,” said Phi Theta Kappa’s President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for students to succeed as they prepare to enter the workforce and for putting college completion within reach.”
The Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. Since its inception in 1984, the foundation has awarded more than $1 billion in grants to support sustainable community initiatives around the world. For more information about The Coca-Cola Foundation, please visit coca-colagivingback.com.
