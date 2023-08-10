MOREHEAD CITY — Motorcyclists and automotive enthusiasts are once again invited to join and commemorate 9/11 with a memorial ride through Carteret County.
The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 1710, the Pet Adoption & Welfare Society (PAWS) and 4 Told Horsemen, a nonprofit motorcycle group, are planning the event for Sept. 9, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the ride starting at noon from the Elks Lodge at 400 Miller Road in Morehead City.
The kick-off ceremony will be at 11 a.m. with a patriotic parachute jump by the Special Forces Association Parachute team (weather permitting). This will be followed by a flag ceremony featuring the West Carteret High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) color guard and singing of the National Anthem.
After the approximate 1 ½ parade/ride, the celebration will continue at the lodge until 3 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
The cost is $25 per person (ages 15 and up) and includes the ride, food, entertainment and a silent auction. Funds raised will be used to aid veterans, first responders and homeless pets.
The annual event draws hundreds of riders and participants each year. Many are military veterans, but all are invited to take part. Among participants will be the area’s Jeep Club and Corvette Club.
Residents along the route are encouraged to come out and wave American flags and salute.
Kent Neal, a leader with the Elks Lodge and one of the event organizers, said, “We do this event for two primary reasons. We never want to forget the events of 9/11 and we want to pay tribute to veterans and first responders. We also want to raise money that goes to veterans’ groups and first responders.”
The ride will start at the Elks Lodge, proceed through Newport, cross over to Highway 70, and travel east back into Morehead City, where it will cross the Atlantic Beach high-rise bridge. Participants will then travel down Bogue Banks, passing through Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach and Emerald Isle. The group will then cross the B. Cameron Langston Bridge in Emerald Isle into Cape Carteret and ride up Highway 24 to return to the Elks Lodge.
Upon returning to the lodge, participants will be fed home-cooked North Carolina barbecue and other fixins’.
For more information, contact Kent Neal at 252-241-4240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.