Participants in a previous 9/11 Memorial Ride make their way down Highway 70 near Newport. This year’s event, sponsored by the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 1710, the Pet Adoption & Welfare Society (PAWS) and 4 Told Horsemen, will be Sept. 9, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the ride starting at noon from the Elks Lodge at 400 Miller Road in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)